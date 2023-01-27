Greater Bendigo has recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded seven cases in the 24-hours leading up to January 27.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 55 during the week.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 10 COVID-19 cases in seven days, while Central Goldfields added 10.
Campaspe Shire tallied nine during the week and Gannawarra recorded two and zero respectively.
Buloke did not record a single case in the past week, while Loddon added four in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data, released by Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton, showed there was 3446 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, a decrease of 29.4 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 492, down from 702 last week.
There are now 2812 active cases across the state.
There are 161 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including seven COVID patients, with four cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 149 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of 21 deaths were reported each day in the past week.
