Greater Bendigo records 73 new COVID cases in past week | January 27, 2023

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Victorian chief medical officer Brett Sutton.

Greater Bendigo has recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

