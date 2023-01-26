Martin four shots off the pace at Rosebud, delayed start for Herbert at Desert Classic

Andrew Martin's quest for a top finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia continues today on the Mornington Peninsula.
Martin starts the second round of TPS Victoria this afternoon at four-under par, four shots behind a contingent of leaders who wrapped up day one at eight-under.
The Neangar Park golfer's opening round on Thursday was almost error-free if it wasn't for a bogey on the 399m par-four ninth.
He fired a one-under 34 on the front nine of the composite course at the Rosebud Country Club, followed by a three-under 33 on the back.
He starts the second round at 12.35pm AEDT today alongside Marcus Fraser and Stephanie Na.
Meanwhile over in the Middle East, unprecedented wet weather has caused delays to the start of Lucas Herbert's campaign at the Dubai Desert Classic.
Thursday's opening round was pushed back due to rain and was eventually suspended due to fading light.
At the time of publishing only around half of the field had started their rounds, but as it stands Belgian Thomas Pieters currently leads at five-under.
Herbert is scheduled to commence his first round this afternoon at 16.20pm AEDT alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Rafa Cabrera Bello.
