Martin four shots off the pace at Rosebud, delayed start for Herbert at Desert Classic

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:17am, first published 9:50am
Andrew Martin starts today's second round at TPS Victoria four shots behind overnight leaders James Marchesani, Jack Munro and Jake McLeod. Picture by Darren Howe (File photo)

Andrew Martin's quest for a top finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia continues today on the Mornington Peninsula.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

