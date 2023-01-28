Timer to reflect and acknowledge our past while looking to the future

Dear valued subscriber,
Australia Day 2023 is yet again a flashpoint for division, populism and dissent.
The usual tussle between those who believe January 26 marks the foundation of a nation and those who say it is a day of grief and shame has been upstaged by violent lawlessness in the Northern Territory and debate over the Voice.
The confluence of these issues has resulted in Voice critics to call for it to be abandoned on the grounds there are more pressing issues.
Supporters, including Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney, argue the Voice is a solution, not a distraction.
This divide highlights the need for a bipartisan Indigenous affairs policy which has self-determination as its heart and soul.
If Labor and the Coalition can agree on a broadly bipartisan approach to foreign affairs and defence why can't they do the same when it comes to Indigenous concerns?
In central Victoria, the Mount Alexander Shire is leading the way with inclusivity and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with its fourth Australia Day-Survival Day event, MP Lisa Chesters said on Thursday.
There was some very worthy recipients of OAMs:
Bendigo honoured its 66 newest Australians with joy and celebration this week, as people from 20 countries officially became citizens.
The city's Australia Day event was an opportunity to celebrate community leaders and their work, while also acknowledging our history.
Surrounded by market stalls and activities, a ceremony honouring the City of Greater Bendigo's coveted Australia Day award recipients was held beside Lake Weeroona.
The Bendigo Basketball Association's biggest tournament of the year is well and truly underway.
On Thursday thousands flocked through the doors of Red Energy Arena and various other venues across the city for day one of the Bendigo Junior Classic.
Several people whose loved ones' graves have been "stripped" of decorations at Eaglehawk cemetery say the experience has brought back the grief of their original loss.
With more than 10 years' experience, Dr Daryl Kroschel is ready to provide his clinical oversight to the delivery, quality and efficiency of healthcare services.
Hospitality venues across the central Victorian region are just getting by as a staff shortage grips the industry.
Restaurants and cafes are doing whatever they can to entice chefs and other professionals to choose their workplaces, even for a short time.
After years of advocacy funding to extend the Strathfieldsaye Fire Brigade station and build a new engine bay has been secured and the works green-lit to start in February.
Greater Bendigo residents have voiced their concerns about proposed changes to their rubbish collection.
At its monthly council meeting on Monday, City of Greater Bendigo councillors will vote on reducing the collection of the red-lidded waste bin from weekly to fortnightly.
