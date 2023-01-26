Star Magpie flies west to join Peel Thunder

STAR Maryborough onballer Aidan Hare has headed west and will line up for WAFL club Peel Thunder in 2023.
In a blow for the BFNL Magpies' aspirations, but an exciting development for the talented 20-year-old, Hare shifted to Western Australia earlier this month and will look to establish himself in the midfield with the Mandurah-based club.
The Thunder, under coach Geoff Valentine, finished the 2022 season in fourth position, beaten in the first semi-final by eventual grand finalists Claremont.
Hare, Maryborough's best and fairest in 2022, conceded he was shocked to receive a call from the Thunder late last year expressing interest in his services.
"About mid-December, I came home from work one day and got a call from (former West Coast Eagles midfielder) Matt Rosa, who's the general manager for the Peel Thunder and he asked me to call him back," he said.
"When I did, he gave me the offer to come over. It was a pretty big turn of events - very unexpected.
"He told me they were trying to recruit a couple of midfielders from Vic country and my name had been put out there. That's basically how it unfolded."
Having dealt with the initial bolt out of the blue offer and the acute change in circumstances brought on by the move more than 3000 kilometres across the country, Hare is intent on making the most of his surprise opportunity.
"I've been in Maryborough all my life, so I'm keen to take the opportunity to get out by myself," he said.
"(WAFL) wasn't on my radar a month ago.
"I was training with a side in Ballarat and obviously Maryborough as well, so when I got the call it sort of made the decision for me. I definitely wanted to get over here and give it a crack."
The talented and skilled midfielder has hit the ground running with four training sessions in the first week, including one at the home base of the Fremantle Dockers, with whom the Thunder are aligned.
He got his first chance to impress under game conditions in a 'scratch match' on Thursday.
Stocked with a predominantly youthful list, Peel Thunder shapes as the perfect landing spot for Hare as he prepares to launch his state league career.
"They have a good, young list. The oldest player is about 28, but most of the side is around the 21 and 22 age range," he said.
"Last year, their Colts (under-19s) won the premiership, so there's a few good players coming through.
"It's going to be pretty competitive for spots."
It was a pretty big turn of events - very unexpected.- Aidan Hare
Hare previously represented the Bendigo Pioneers as a mature-age player in 2021 and was a former member of the Central Victoria Academy.
He has played all of his junior and senior football with Maryborough, with the exception of his top-age year in the under-16s at Kangaroo Flat, when the Magpies did not field a team.
It goes without saying that Hare will continue to monitor the progress of his home club when the BFNL season gets underway in April.
"All the boys are very supportive, Coby (new coach Coby Perry) and everyone have urged me to take the opportunity and said it will be good for me," he said.
"There's no hard feelings from anyone at the club, they were super-excited for me.
"This year might be tough as they have lost a couple of players, but with Coby at the helm, if they can get through this year, he will start recruiting early for next season.
"He has a heap of connections and will draw some players.
"And the under-18s will be a couple of years older. If we can keep all them youngsters now that we have an under-18s again, we'll improve."
READ MORE:
While in Western Australia, Hare will undertake the third year of his teaching degree.
Hare ended the 2022 BFNL season as Premier Data's No.1 ranked player.
Hare accumulated 2786 ranking points, with his season statistics including:
Disposals - 655
Marks - 133
Clearances - 156
Tackles - 150
Hare had eight games where he racked up at least 40 disposals, with his season-high 50 against Eaglehawk in round 14.
2786 - Aidan Hare (Maryborough)
2196 - Liam Latch (Maryborough)
2156 - Frazer Driscoll (Kyn)
2075 - Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye)
1916 - Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.