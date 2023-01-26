Police warning as fraudster targets central Victorian bakery

Police have issued a warning to businesses after a series of bogus deliveries were reported over the past two months.
Seventeen victims, including one in Gisborne, have been targeted by a man claiming he requires cash up front to make a delivery between December 11 and January 21.
In most incidents, the offender attends a business or residence claiming he has a delivery of goods to make however requires payment before he can give them their items.
He also tries to sell goods at bargain prices but requires payment up front.
Once the victims hand over the cash, between $100 and $2500, the offender leaves saying he's going to get the items due for delivery or purchased but instead takes off.
The man targeted a bakery on Brantome Street, Gisborne on December 29, where he took $300.
Darebin Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Amanda Wright said businesses across the state needed to be vigilant.
"This offender is very good at convincing people he has a delivery for them, often providing accurate names of owners/managers at these businesses so his claims appear legitimate and producing fake invoices at times," she said.
"We urge people to confirm with management they are expecting a legitimate delivery before providing any money and confirm that the stock actually exists.
"Anyone who thinks they are a victim are urged to report the matter to their local police station."
Investigators executed a search warrant at Burnside Heights address on December 30, however no arrests have been made at this stage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
