SELECTION NIGHT - BDCA, EVCA weekend teams

The teams for this weekend's Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket association matches.
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari, Craig Pearce, Oliver Ryan
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Scott Dole (c), Dylan Lovell, Liam Gaskell, Lachie Nicholson, Kynan Gard, Harper Hodgens, Samuel Lewis, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran, Mark Ryan, Chris Squibb, Robert Glen
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Clinton Lawson (c), Wayne Saunders, Randhir Bhinder, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Anil Ami, Kevin Jayawardena, Jesse Felle, Dilruk Fernando, Glenn Franzi, Scott Sandercock, Matthew Gray
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Bodhi Robinson, Fletcher Atherton, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Joshua Thurston, Marcus Mangiameli, Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Harrison Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Jake Thrum
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Marcus Smalley (c), Adam Rady, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Leigh McDermott, Hugh Behrens, Henry Rathjen, Ashley Younghusband
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Connor Aldous, Hayden Smith, Alexander Culvenor, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Mark Di Fede, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Aidan Clemens, Joshua Wright, Ian Clemens
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Nicholas Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Anthony West, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Tain Piercy, Angus Chisholm, Taj Taylor
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Thomas Saker (c), Jacob Murley, Joshua Williams, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Campbell Richards, Harvey White, Fletcher Good, Michael Peters
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Bradley Muns, Corey Henson, Scott Lawry, Rhys Smith, Lachlan Hall, Ben Trew, Jason Abbott, Ryan Threlfall, Shane Herdman, Daryl Muns
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Liam Smith (c), Jake Higgins, Max Grant, Luke Baird, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Lachlan Saunders, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Mathew Christie (c), Jackson Adams, Paul Scullie, Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Zavier Abbott, Joseph Doolan, Ryan Prout, Jake Mulqueen, Hannah Flood, William Bowles, Sarah Mannes
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Matthew Nihill (c), Aaron Sims, Deepam Shah, Haydn Leech, Tomas Dingfelder, Callum Miller-Govett, Paige Conder, Jimmy Wilkinson, Ryan Henderson, Bradley Perrow, Joshua Perry, Alex Williamson
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mark Burgess (c), Paul Govett, Samuel Morgan, Euan Flood, Jye Dingfelder, Wayne Dingfelder, Darren Rice, Basant Sharma, Cail Varker, Eddie Boal
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Shane Gilchrist (c), Jarrod Harris, Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Sandun Ranathunga, Ben Hilson, Josh Simpson
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mark Billings (c), Mitch Harder, Tommi Raukola, Joshua Dowsing, Lachlan Wilson, Ethan Oaten, Jason Burt, connar pearson, Santosh Tata, Rohan Griffin, Bill Mackay
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Denis Grinton (c), Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Jack Wilson, Adam Marwood, connar pearson, Santosh Tata, Shannon Kennedy Dee, Joshua Dowsing, Troy Young, Tyson Towers
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Kieren Burns, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Campbell Smith, Clayton Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Riley Burns (c), Robert Brown, Liam Hastie, Daniel Plowright, Caydyn Kearin, Cameron Salmon, Ryan Bell, Sean Bell, Luke Wight, Noah Cain, Brodie Newman, Anthony Brown, Joshua Hull
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Jarrod Orton, Bradley Thomas, Mitchell Trewhella, Peter Patullo, Anthony Patullo, Daniel Simons, Kyle Symons, Ryan O'Keefe, Lachlan Taylor, Jake Hywood
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Noah Cain (c), Hayden Smith, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Nicholas Armitage, Ethan Oaten, Orin McKay, Fletcher Good, Liam Rielley, Blake Dowton, Lachlan McKay, Jake Wight, Izack Brown
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Josh Riggall (c), Brett Scholes, Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Jack Burns, Orin McKay, Lachlan McKay, Liam Rielley, Josh Covington, Josh Worsley, Jacob Szitovszky
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mitchell Hancock (c), Connor McKenzie, Jordan Rainbow, Lewis Bunton, Zac Justice, Sophie Fisher, Callum Garlick, Harry Mannix
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Joel Murphy (c), Jack Ryan, Shane Robinson, Taylor Beard, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Jasper Langley, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Zachary Sims, Joel Schneider
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Alex Winfield, Kayde Howard, Logan Kirkwood, Fraser McKinstry, Mitchell Connell, Logan Van der Hagen, Reece Yarwood, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Jay Thakar, Will Barnham, Dylan Gibson, Nahid Hossain, Patrick Stanton
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Oliver Maher (c), Michael Coombs, Martyn McDonnell, Jacob Smith, Fraser McKinstry, Andrew Brown, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Patrick Stanton, Jake Medhurst, David Lowther, Josh Robinson
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Martyn McDonnell (c), David Hancock, David Lowther, Blair Robinson, Finn Millar, Mohammed Ryan Syed, Jonno Van der Hagen, Patrick Stanton, Dustin Murley, Tyson Turner, Travis Edwards, Patrick Boylson, David Hunter
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Jack Neylon (c), Linton Jacobs, Jacob DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Thomas Purcell, Charlie Ryan
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Michael Prowse, William Purcell, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, Tadhg McBurney, Wil Tuohey, Shenal Fernando, Jaryd Wishart, James Schischka
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Richard Murphy, Brent Anstee, Liam Ledwidge, Samuel Coughlin, Patrick Murphy, Ethan Maltby, Ash Stewart, Rohit Sharma, Uday Nakka, Rohithreddy Kandi
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Callum Thompson (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Senna Marsili, Tadhg McBurney, Jack McCullough
4th XI (vs. Golden Square)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Xavier Grant, Travis Eddy , Aydin Price, Jack McCullough, Jack Spencer, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Chris Cullen (c), James Brown, Leon Reidy, Brenton Jones, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Max Beever, Brandyn Barilari, Justin Hargreaves, Joshua Di Camillo
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), Bayden Hunter, Nathan Di Camillo, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Aston Wilson, Jett Grundy, Jason Pohlsen, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Jack Bell
4th XI (vs. Sandhurst)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
Brent Yates (c), Marty Harris, James Balic, Jonty Yates, Jackson Harris, William Robinson, Glenn Dashwood, Girish Basappa, Jack DeAraugo, Aydan Hand, John Robinson
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Rhys Irwin, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Jack Bourke, Oliver McMurray, Kyle Patten, Brayden Stepien, Lincoln Jacobs
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Tobias Geary, Nicholas Lowes, Riley Fitzpatrick, Angus O'Brien, Brodie McRae, Nicholas Wallace, Justin Slattery, Jayden Sheean
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jack Maher (c), Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, Mitch Davey, Blake Aylett, Samrath A Tiwari, Harshil Arora, Nicholas Wharton, Reilley Porter, William Sexton
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye Jets)
Peter O'Brien (c), Ovee Bhuyan, Damien Nowell, Xavier Ilott, Jack McMurray, Samrath A Tiwari, Oliver Salter, Harshil Arora, Lucas Rice, Michael Dobson, Robert Ilott, Thomas Piazza
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Ash Dixon, Stacey Kidd, Max Ludwig, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Parminder Singh, Manish Negi, Brannon Stanford, Lucas Letts
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Ben Ross (c), Xavier Hand, Brett Waterman, Troy Larkins, Mitchell Lawrence, Daniel Dixon, Jack Towers, Blake Hodgskiss, Connor Bulger, Anton Davies, Ranjit Singh, Lachlan Watts
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
Craig Pettersen (c), James O'Bryen, Daniel Ludwig, Michael Morton, Dylan Lee, Cameron Power, Axel Kerr, Vailen Hickman, Mitchell Clark, Wayne Hodgskiss, July Htoo Maung Ngwe, Chris Lever
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Shaun Stone (c), Bryan Coghlan, John Nevill, Eden Hardy, Edward Garner, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Michael Shay, Nino Renato, Josh Goodman, Selwyn Ilsley, Kieran McMahon, Michael Antonowicz
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Joel Johny, Tintu Mani, Tom Joseph, Andrews Cherian, Bibin James, Suraj Chandy, Jithin Panicker, Rejeeshkumar Rajappan, Jomy Antony, Josan George, Anil Jose, Albin Benny
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Tasman Fitzallen (c), Travis Nolan, Brad Webster, Geoffrey West, Eathen Collins, Michael Galvin, Aidan White, Zachary Knapman, Luke Hickman, Jaidyn Taylor, Ben Twynstra
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Tristan Fitzallen (c), Bradley Smith, Brooklyn Henson, James Austin, Ethan Fernandes, Jacob Cassells, Paul Close, Jordan Johnson, mitchel fitzallen, Kai Ohehir, Maysen Pettersen
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Ethan Robinson (c), Glen Wallis, Jason Bull, Darren Taylor, Kobe Galvin, Lachlan Bull, Harper Fitzallen, Daniel Vallance, Lachlan Hogan, jonathan Gibson, Roslyn Hynes
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Beau Clements (c), Dylan Achison, Corey Dickins, Storm Giri, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Jeremy Hancock, Mathew Pask, Justin Laird, Linton Colclough, James Bailey, Callum Thompson, Mand SUB
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
David Becker (c), Chris Garlick, Cain Ladiges, Mark Roberts, Geoff Thompson, Warrick Behrens, Joel Renton-Keen, Sean Rashleigh, Caileb Dickins, Mitchell Roberts, Mitchell Hancock, Kael Rainey, Mand SUB
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
Travis Habel (c), Cameron Gray, Francis Monro, Matthew Ingham, Will Anderson, Damon Monro, Adam Larkins, Soyal Abraham, Damien Walsh, Michael Sims, Mand SUB, Mark Politakis, David Ladiges
Division 1 (vs. California Gully)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Andrew Gladstone, Duane Anderson, Ryan Murphy, David Blume, Mark Blume, Brennan Walters, Mitchell Van Poppel, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Reuben Cameron
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
Greg Toomey (c), Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, James Toomey, Lachlan Frischke, Tristian Rowe, Solomon Cameron, Thomas Moore, Andrew Cameron, Colin Moore, Tom Wilson
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Green)
Robert Lee (c), Simon Booker, Michael Abate, Mitch Whitham, Jake Mannix, Tim Hill, Nathan Grazules, Buddima Pieris, Brendan Shepherd, Caleb Caldwell, Greg Clohesy, Paul Bauer
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Jordan Ilsley (c), James Dempsey, Scott McKenzie, Dustin Elliott, Steven Stroobants, Bailey Ilsley, Lucas Baldwin, Greg Thomas, Alec Robson, Rick Ladson, Kyal Rasmussen
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Nathan Austin (c), Craig Lock, Nicholas Scullie, Damien Moyle, Chris McCalman, Hunter Austin, Kai Thomas, Paul Stubbs, Josh Cleary, Andrew Cussen, Alan Friswell, Patrick Grelis
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
Shaun O'Shea (c), Shaun Makepeace, Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Jake Donegan, James Fox, Wes Hopcott, Ben Daley, Lachlan Brook
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Marong)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. United)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
David Rykers (c), Dane Knowles, Paul Price, Damien Whan, Jirah Dawkins, Jack Randall, Jake Price, Ted Eason, Joshua Kinsman, Mark Brayshaw, Mitchell Whittle, Nick Fitzpatrick
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. California Gully)
Ryan Currie (c), Charlie Gadsden, Travis Ely, Shane Hartney, Greg Gadsden, Joshua West, Andrew Kleehammer, Riley Kleehammer, Zac Makeham, Ben Dyett, Rick McIntosh
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
Brent Bogaski (c), Dylan Lefevre, Mathew Evans, Kane Newton, Marcus Williamson, Tarran Kilcullen, Jacob Floyd, Josh Connolly, Brett McGlashan, Bradley McHugh, Travis O'Connell, Daryl Rooks
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
Barkley Jackson (c), Robert Williams, Mason Wright, Tristan Boykett, Shannon Murphy, Traiton Kendal, Sajith Edirisinghe, Lakshan Athukorala, Ethan Wright, Cohen-James Brown, Tom Christie
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Jayden Magnusson (c), Grant Brown, Joel Burns, Bailey Rackstraw, Edward Neame, Connor Dolan, Blake DeMarchi, Darren De Marchi, Henry Wooldridge, Louis Wooldridge
