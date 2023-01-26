2023 Bendigo Junior Classic basketball tournament starts with a buzz

The Bendigo Basketball Association's biggest tournament of the year is well and truly underway.
On Thursday thousands flocked through the doors of Red Energy Arena and various other venues across the city for day one of the Bendigo Junior Classic.
"The atmosphere so far has been absolutely great," Bendigo Basketball Association president Martin Spottiswood said.
"In a post-COVID scenario it's brilliant to already have nearly three thousand people through the stadium today.
"The concourse is buzzing with all of the stalls. It's absolutely alive."
Most importantly Spottiswood was pleased to see a sea of smiles across all of the competing kids' faces
"Some of these kids haven't seen each other for more than 12 months as they all play for different associations," he said.
"There are huge smiles on their faces as they are so happy to be back playing basketball."
The competition includes under-12 through to under-18 association teams from across the country that will compete in championship, division one and division two categories for the three-day tournament that began on Thursday and finishes on Saturday.
Games are being played at Girton Grammar, Maiden Gully Primary School, Marist College, St Liborius Primary School, Kangaroo Flat Primary School, Victory Christian College, Peter Krenz Leisure Centre, Golden Square Primary School and Eaglehawk Secondary College.
Braves were some of the first teams on court on Thursday morning and wrapped up the first day with a couple of big wins.
The under-12 championship boys made light work of Melton in their opening 66-16 victory, while the girls had a hard-fought battle against Warrnambool but fell short 13-34.
In the under-14 championship division the boys locked in an opening 37-29 win over Echuca and the girls had a nail-biting three point loss (41-44) to Traralgon.
The under-16 championship boys had a 31-point win (66-35) over Horsham.
Competition in the under-18 championship category was strong with the boys being defeated by five points (36-41) by Warrnambool.
In total there are 28 Braves teams in action across the championship, division one and division two competitions.
For fans who are unable to attend the tournament, the BBA will be live streaming various games during the course of the three-day competition.
The tournament's grand final matches will be played on Saturday evening.
