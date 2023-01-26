Judith Richards OAM grew up in the Mallee but she has given so much to the local community that she was today recognised for service to Eaglehawk.
When she learned she would receive a Medal of the Order of Australia for her efforts, she initially thought the email was a scam.
Once she realised it was legitimate she said she was "taken aback and dazed".
"It wasn't something that was on my bucket list," she said.
Growing up in Nandaly, "a bend in the road between Sea Lake and Ouyen", Ms Richards said she has always been surrounded by people who help others.
READ MORE:
"We had a business and the family were very much into helping other people and this little community is one where if somebody needs something, everybody stands up to be counted kind of thing," she said.
"We experienced a fire ourselves after we've been there six years.
"We lost the house and the shop and the whole next door caught on fire and so everybody helped out."
Ms Richards then met her husband David Richards OAM and came to Eaglehawk, "the big smoke".
"I didn't know anybody and he and his family were right into doing things so I helped him take on roles in the church and then in the tennis club and then eventually the Dahlia and Arts festival and so on," she said.
Ms Richards has served the Eaglehawk Uniting Church and the Eaglehawk United Tennis Club since the 1970s, taught at Eaglehawk Primary School and Kalianna Special School and volunteered with the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival since the 1990s.
READ MORE:
"I know what my highlight was (over the yuears) but I've got no idea what stood out to the selecting panel," she said.
"I was being a bit flippant and thought maybe it's my age because they're probably thinking if I don't give the old girl a go then she might fall off the perch before she gets another chance - I really don't know."
Ms Richards' highlight has been her work with the Bendigo Karen Project which saw her welcome newly-arrived refugee families into her home.
It was nearly 18 years ago, when Ms Richards first heard of the plight of the Karen refugees fleeing camps in Thailand.
The families her family sponsored and hosted have become part of Ms Richards' family.
READ MORE:
"It was one of the most wonderful, life changing things that ever happened to us," she said.
"We were just going to raise money and then and then people were asked if they would be willing to sponsor a family.
"Then our sponsored family were denied a visa and so we had to go through the process of going to a local member and that process took two years before they came out.
"In the meantime, we were asked if anyone was willing to host a refugee family in their home."
Ms Richards said it was not something the family had ever considered before.
"I thought we haven't got enough beds, we have a small house, I'm a bit embarrassed to say I didn't exactly jump at the idea," she said.
The family did say yes and they describe it as "the most beautiful thing".
What started as teaching the new arrivals things from how to use electric items to English, has evolved as Bendigo resources got better.
READ MORE:
"The language barrier itself wasn't a barrier because there was just lots of nods and smiles and they had their mobile phones which were a lifeline," she said.
"You didn't have a clue what they were saying to you and they didn't have a clue what we were saying and so you would just ring up somebody who could interpret."
Ms Richards recalled the childrens' first day at White Hills Primary School.
"I'll never forget the son, he was about six or seven, he's now an engineer," she said.
"We were packing his lunch box and he had never eaten ice cream before but had just tried it for the first time.
"And he wanted to know if he could take some ice cream to school.
"So I showed him what happened if you put ice cream in your lunchbox, and he said, 'oh'."
Even as these new family members became more independent, like any family, there has been a continued mentorship.
"It's an ongoing thing, but it's an evolving thing," she said.
This vital work was certainly not a once-off as Ms Richards has displayed with an array of volunteer contributions.
READ MORE:
With the Eaglehawk Uniting Church she has worked as a youth group and club leader, an elders secretary, a Sunday school teacher and an op-shop volunteer.
With the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival she has served as a secretary, risk management coordinator and member of the flower show committee.
She has also been a festival committee member since 1998 and a Canterbury Carols committee member since 2009.
A life-member of the Eaglehawk United Tennis Club, she was also secretary for 28 years.
The 2016 Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year said there is always something people can do to help others.
"No matter what age you are, there's always something that you can do that interests you," she said.
"You don't have to do it for the rest of your life, you can change and things evolve.
"I think just starting, stepping in, dipping your toe in the water, you'll find out very quickly whether you like it or not.
"Be very careful though, because you could become addicted."
Ms Richards had already been scheduled to speak at the Nandaly Australia Day event, but now she will have some extra special news to share.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.