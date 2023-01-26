Bendigo Advertiser
Judith Richards OAM receives Australia Day honour for service to Eaglehawk

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 26 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 12:31pm
Judith Richards OAM has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the Eaglehawk community. Picture by Darren Howe

Judith Richards OAM grew up in the Mallee but she has given so much to the local community that she was today recognised for service to Eaglehawk.

