Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Banner cup day for the Coffeys at the Rock

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Coffey claimed the riding honours at Hanging Rock on Thursday with a treble, including a cup win on Bannerton for his father Austy. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

SWAN Hill jockey Harry Coffey's dominance of the central Victoria country cup scene shows no signs of slowing down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.