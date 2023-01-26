Banner cup day for the Coffeys at the Rock

SWAN Hill jockey Harry Coffey's dominance of the central Victoria country cup scene shows no signs of slowing down.
The 27-year-old Group 1 winning jockey combined with his father Austy to take out the $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup (1800m) aboard Bannerton on Australia Day.
It was the father-son team's second victory in the race following success with the former Victorian country horse of the year Vianden in 2018.
Austy Coffey previously won the race in 2002 with Inala Lass, who was ridden by Dean Larsson.
A stirring cup triumph highlighted a big day for the Coffeys, with Harry scoring a riding treble from only five rides and Austy claiming a training double.
Heavily backed into favourtism in the cup, Bannerton ($2.30) and California Longbow loomed up to the frontrunner Reserve Street on the home turn, to the delight of the big crowd.
But the five-year-old was quick to take control in the straight to score a popular and convincing 1.25-length win.
It continued a strong run of country cup form for the son of Glass Harmonium and Little Adia, who won the Manangatang Cup (2000m) in October, and was second two weeks later in the St Arnaud Cup (2000m).
Bannerton went into Thursday's race fresh from his third place finish in the Nhill Cup (1650m) on Boxing Day.
A prolific cups run in the region over the last 18 months for Harry Coffey has seen him claim back-to-back wins in the Group 3 Bendigo Cup aboard Wentwood (2021) and High Emocean (2022), the Marong Cup last February on French Moon and now Hanging Rock.
Like Vianden, who claimed a remarkable five country cup wins at Wycheproof, Nhill, Burumbeet, Hanging Rock and Great Western during a prolific 2017-18 season, Bannerton is staking an early claim for this season's country horse of the year title.
The Coffeys rounded out a successful day with their victory with the four-year-old mare Nerrivik, who improved her early record to three wins from nine starts.
Harry Coffey opened the program with a win for Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin on Dissmagic.
Regarded as a bit of a track specialist, Darken Up broke through for a pleasing win for Mount Gambier trainer Wayne Walters and his jockey daughter Kate.
The 10-year-old mare had finished top-three at Hanging Rock three times in four starts before Thursday, including second twice, but would not be denied this time around, cruising to a big win over 2400-metres.
Darken Up won for only the fifth time in 90 starts, with her last win coming on her home track at Mount Gambier in October last year.
Other winners on the program included the impressive Tom Dabernig-trained debutante Sassy Angel, Frostick for the combination of Mick Bell and Amy Herrmann, and Sandblast (Kelvin Bourke an Will Gordon).
Best performed of the Bendigo-trained runners was Aoife, who finished second behind Dissmagic in the opening race.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.