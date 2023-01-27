Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo District Cricket Association round 11 preview, weekend teams

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Nathan Fitzpatrick. The fourth-placed Goers play Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park in the BDCA on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK v BENDIGO

12.30pm Saturday at Canterbury Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.