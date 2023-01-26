David Wright OAM has long had his finger in many pies, and the city of Bendigo has thrived thanks to his devoted efforts.
Having spent 50 years of service in local government he has also been a long-time volunteer with many organisations, and now he has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the community of Bendigo.
Mr Wright has been a key member of the Bendigo Chorale, Bendigo Trust, Bendigo Easter Fair Society, the Salvation Army learners to Ps driving program, Uniting Church and many other groups during his time.
Mr Wright said he had been humbled by the recognition of his work which has involved an incredible half century plus in community affairs.
"Community exists if you have volunteers keeping the glue that holds society together," he said.
"And any recognition I get is as a result of a team effort."
Being a musician and interested in theatre, one of Mr Wright's proudest achievements was getting the Capitol Theatre up and running around 25 years ago.
"That was a major, major achievement and I was chairman of the board for awhile and I'm a life member," he said.
One of Mr Wright's main interests has been music and he has certainly contributed much locally.
"I was the organist at Golden Square Uniting Church for 37 years and I now am a relief organist at St. Andrews and Forest Street Uniting Churches," he said.
Mr Wright has twice been president of the Bendigo Chorale in which he still sings and the big community task remaining on his plate is organising The Way of The Cross with 2000 people watching.
"I'm glad to say it will proceed again this year," he said.
Through his work with local government Mr Wright started off with the city of Kew and then to Corio and to Portland and then to the Shire of Gordon at Boort and Pyramid Hill where he was shire secretary for eight and a half years.
"Probably there is where I understood more about community than you would in a bigger place," he said.
"Those communities are very volunteer-minded and so volunteering became one of my main thrusts to encourage and to be a volunteer myself."
Mr Wright then moved to Strathfieldsaye as shire secretary for 18 years before amalgamation and upon amalgamation he became a senior executive with the City of Bendigo looking after property.
"In my work I've been in a privileged position to understand community needs and then to volunteer from there," he said.
"For example, as a result of my work I was asked to go to the Eaglehawk Community House and help them and I continued that after retiring."
With Mr Wright's work and assistance the facility was moved out of a housing commission house into what was an old childcare centre in a major transition and great improvement for the Eaglehawk community.
Mr Wright was also instrumental in forming the Bendigo Volunteer Resource Centre in Allan's Walk 20 years ago, and he continues to be the centre's treasurer for the group which now operates out of the Bendigo Library.
"It's done wonderful work in this community and to the point whereby it has placed 3000 people into volunteering in about 200 organisations and charities."
Of his 10 years with the Salvation Army learner driver program he said he felt privileged to assist young people, mostly Karen refugees, get up 120 hours.
"I saw the opportunity to introduce them not only to driving, but also to see a bit of Victoria and see Bendigo," he said.
"Often they've just been sent here and they're out of their comfort zone to a large degree.
"So that was very rewarding to get them their licences."
Mr Wright still looks out for any way he can assist those in the community from delivering meals in Eaglehawk during the pandemic to buttering bread for volunteers during the recent Rochester floods.
He said he hoped his family would be proud of his achievements when he was finally able to tell them of his recognition.
"My family have made concessions during my working life, work came first so to speak and volunteering and so they have sort of had to stand aside I suppose and be supportive of me to be able to do this work," he said.
"Being now retired, it's a great time of your life to be involved in community without any strings attached basically and to keep your brain working, ticking over, and socialising with other people.
"I suppose all that culminates in being just as busy as if I was at work but as a volunteer."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
