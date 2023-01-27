Former Essendon, Hawthorn defender appointed to manage new AFLCV under-18 competition

FORMER Hawthorn and Essendon defender Michael Hartley has been appointed the competition manager for AFL Central Victoria's new under-18 league starting in April.
With no Loddon Valley league under-18 competition being run this year, at this stage the new AFLCV competition has at least four teams confirmed - Bridgewater, Inglewood, Marong and the East Loddon Rams.
AFLCV also understands Pyramid Hill is likely to enter a team in the competition, with the Bulldogs this week announcing Bryden Morison as their under-18 coach.
AFLCV has also indicated it's "continuing discussions with many other clubs to ensure the maximum number of 17 and 18-year-olds are playing AFL".
Hartley will begin in the role on Monday, with his football background including 49 AFL games at Essendon (44) and Hawthorn (5) as a key defender between 2016 and 2021.
Hartley joined Collingwood last year as a development coach with the club's VFLM and AFLW programs and also has certificates in sports development, player development and fitness and previously spent six years volunteering with Essendon's The Academy program.
"The purpose of offering this new AFLCV competition is to maximise the number of 17 and 18-year-old males playing football in the region, including those currently not playing, and to assist clubs to develop sustainable pathways for players, coaches and families," AFLCV region manager Craig Armstead said.
"AFLCV already successfully operates senior womens and junior girls competitions in geographies where there are insufficient players for existing leagues to run these competitions.
"Under-18 males in 2023 will be a third example where AFLCV ensure that all aspiring players have a competition to participate in.
"AFLCV will work with all clubs, including those who are unlikely to have sufficient players for them to field a full team on their own, to ensure their players continue to participate."
The competition will start on April 15.
