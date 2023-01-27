THE strong recruiting campaign for White Hills has landed another key signing with Ballarat league Henderson medallist Ben Taylor joining the Demons.
Experienced midfielder Taylor is a cousin of Demons co-coach Jack Fallon and brings with him an impressive resume to Scott Street.
Taylor won the Ballarat league's Henderson Medal in 2016 playing for Lake Wendouree.
Taylor was also the joint captain in 2010 of what remains Lake Wendouree's sole Ballarat league premiership - a club in which he is a four-time best and fairest.
The 35-year-old most recently played with Yarraville Seddon in the Western Region league and after a year out of the game joins a Demons' side that looks well stocked for a tilt at winning White Hills' first senior premiership in the Heathcote District league since 1988.
"He is a cousin of mine and that's the reason why he is coming across... I've been trying to get him for a couple of years now," Fallon said..
"I've been pestering him, so I'm glad that it has finally paid off.
"He will be a midfielder for us. He's a hard-running mid, is very crafty, knows his footy and after having last year out of the game I'm sure it won't take him long to get back into the swing of things.
"He is based down in Melbourne and has been training down there with a club, so we're excited to have him on board.
"He's the sort of player you can bank on every week to get 25 to 30 touches, which is what we probably lacked a bit of last year.
"We've got a lot of contested midfielders, and he can do that well, but he's probably more of an outside player who has silky skills."
The addition of Taylor to the Demons follows the earlier signings of new co-coach Jake Pallpratt from Benalla, the South Bendigo duo of Tom Brereton and Kaiden Antonowicz and Myrtleford's Nick Warnock, whose resume includes seven times representing the Goulburn Valley league while he was playing with Benalla.
With their recruiting, plus retention from last year, the Demons will have the capacity to unleash a forward line boasting the former Goulburn Valley quintet of Warnock, Antonowicz (ex-Shepparton Swans), Liam Bartels (ex-Rochester), Bayden Fallon (ex-Mooroopna) and James Davies (ex-Benalla).
The Demons have resumed pre-season training from their Christmas-New Year break, with Fallon liking what he has seen so far from the group, whose only departures are Hamish Richards and Mitch Walsh, both to Dunolly in the MCDFNL.
"We've done two weeks of training now and the boys have come back in really good shape," Fallon said.
"There's a real sense there that we don't want to waste what we've got talent-wise this year. But we know it's going to be a really competitive season in the Heathcote District league this year and the competition is probably looking as strong as it has ever been."
The Demons are coming off a fourth-placed finish last year.
White Hills beat North Bendigo in the elimination final by 16 points before going down to Colbinabbin in the first semi-final by 35 points.
The Demons open their 2023 season with an away game against Leitchville-Gunbower on April 15.
HDFNL round one:
North Bendigo v Mount Pleasant
Colbinabbin v Heathcote
Huntly v Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower v White Hills (L)
LBU bye
