Fire crews contain blaze at Barfold

UPDATE 4pm: The Barfold fire has been contained.
"Crews are just working on one small hot spot," Fire Rescue Victoria communications officer Paul Booth told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"No further resources are required.
"There has been a huge amount of water put on it thanks to the air support, that has absolutely helped immensely.
"Mop-up crews will be on scene for some time to make sure it is all out."
EARLIER: More than 20 fire crews as well as air wing support are working to contain a blaze at Barfold, south-east of Bendigo.
Fire Rescue Victoria communications officer Paul Booth said the grass fire was reported about 1.25pm on Thursday afternoon.
He reassured residents there was currently no risk to people or properties in the area.
"We had a call for a column of smoke from the Mount Ida fire tower which was described as large and rapidly building," he said.
"Initial air support was dispatched from Bendigo and then from Essendon Airport.
"The size of the fire at 1.50pm was thirty hectares."
He said more than 20 units were fighting the blaze in the Barfold area with Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning crews and dozers also assisting.
An advice message was issued at 2.12pm for smoke in the area and for people to be aware of emergency vehicles.
"There is no threat to life or property at this stage," Mr Booth said.
"The fire is not yet under control but there is no concerns that it is doing anything we are worried about."
MORE TO COME.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
