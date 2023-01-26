Bendigo Advertiser
Advice message sent as fire burns out of control near Wedderburn

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:25pm
More than 15 brigades battle blaze near Wedderburn

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that is burning out of control at Yeungroon, near Wedderburn.

