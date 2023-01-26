More than 15 brigades battle blaze near Wedderburn

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that is burning out of control at Yeungroon, near Wedderburn.
At least 18 trucks have been requested to attend the grassfire along Gap Road, which began around 2pm.
An advice message has been issued for the townships of Nine Mile, Richmond Plains, Yawong Hills, Yeungroon, Yeungroon East.
It says there is no threat to residents, but they should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 3.20 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.