Invitation runners dominate series race

THE top three in the latest round of 3000m contests in the Tuesday Night Series at Flora Hill all ran on invitational basis.
Mitch Fitzgerald charged to victory in the 7 1/2 lap race in 11:34 as Paul Viggers, 13:03, and Lawrence Abel, 13:15, were next best.
Bendigo Harriers' Richard Marchingo was fourth in 13:18 as clubmate Nadene Macdonald ran 15:12 to be fastest female and fifth overall.
Sole runner in the 5000m of 12 1/2 laps was James Harper, from Bendigo University, as he clocked a time of 21:37.
Honours in the 1000m went to Charlie Fells, from Bendigo Little Athletics, in 3:29 from University's Grace Mulqueen, 3:35, and Felix Burgess from BLA in 3:45.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 3000m:
Mitch Fitzgerald 31, Invitation 11:34.82; Paul Viggers 55, Inv. 13:03.07; Lawrence Abel 57, Inv. 13:15.84; Richard Marchingo 60, Bendigo Harriers 13:18.59; Nadene Macdonald 43, Bendigo Harriers 15:12.55; Rebecca Soulsby 49, Bendigo Harriers 15:51.51; Michael Seymour 40, South Bendigo 17:50.91; Keelan McInerney 12, Bendigo Harriers dnf.
5000m:
James Harper 47, Uni. 21:37.38.
Mixed 1000m:
Charlie Fells 11, Bendigo Little Athletics 3:29.95; Grace Mulqueen 13, Uni. 3:35.11; Felix Burgess 10, Bendigo LA 3:45.23; Milanke Haasbroek 9, Bendigo LA 3:51.59; Ronny Epps 7, Uni. 4:14.53; Jack Norris 12, Inv. 4:15.08; Hunter Gill 74, Bendigo Harriers 4:31.48; Leo Epps 5, Uni. 6:50.49.
