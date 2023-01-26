Water skiers in action on the Loddon River for the Australian Masters

A few months ago disaster struck the Bridgewater Water Ski Club's base on the Loddon River.
The floods which inundated parts of the state had a dire impact on the club's facilities and a cloud of unknown lingered over if the annual Australian Masters could go ahead.
"It was a disaster," Bridgewater Water Ski club president Dean Cosgriff said.
"On October 14 last year we were left absolutely devastated.
"We lost pretty much all of our slalom jumps course as well as our actual jump which broke away and impacted the bridge."
With only a few months left on the calendar the club had a big task ahead to get everything back up to scratch for the annual January championship on the Loddon River.
"Since then our committee has been amazing and within eight weeks of the floods we had everything back up and running," Cosgriff said.
"Brad Mitchell from BSM welding fabricated a brand new jump for us that we've installed and the Loddon Shire Council has been amazing by assisting us by helping tidy up and scanning the river for debris.
"It's been a community effort to get the event happening this year."
Starting Friday, this year's running of the Masters will see entrants from across Australia compete for three days on the Loddon River in slalom, jump and trick.
Approximately 50 entrants will be in action with several big names in the mix including Jack Christie, Kristy Appleton, Jason Sleep and Callan Ashcroft.
There will also be a strong contingent of junior skiers who have just returned from the 2022 IWWF World Under-17 Water Ski Championships in Chile.
"We're set for a very competitive three days of water-skiing," Cosgriff said.
"Especially as most of the competitors will be trying their hardest to secure ranking points for the Moomba Masters on Labour Day weekend.
"Hopefully we have a good attendance of spectators watching. Overall there's a real buzz within Bridgewater as the entire town is very excited."
