CRICKET: Keighran's passion for cricket reignited... and the results speak for themselves

BENDIGO'S Zane Keighran has regained his passion for cricket - and the results are speaking for themselves.
Keighran's sparkling form with the bat continued on Wednesday night in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition where he is playing as a marquee player at his previous club, Bendigo United.
Keighran - who made the move to join Premier Cricket club Melbourne this season where he is thriving - smashed an unbeaten century for the Redbacks in their win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The 22-year-old opener belted 118 n.o. off 67 balls with seven fours and eight sixes and now has 269 runs in three T20 innings for Bendigo United this season following previous scores of 73 against Golden Square and 78 against Sandhurst.
Keighran's red-hot form with Bendigo United coincides with what have also been back-to-back scores in the 90s in the first XI for Melbourne.
Last Saturday Keighran made 92 for the Demons against Casey-South Melbourne, which came a week after making 95 against the Camberwell Magpies.
Those back-to-back scores in the 90s are among four half-centuries Keighran has made in first XI for the Demons this season from six innings, having also scored 50 against Northcote and 56 against the Greenvale Kangaroos.
Keighran has always been a highly-talented batsman who six years ago played for the Australian under-16 cricket team, but he admits his love of the game had waned in recent years.
"To be honest, I fell out of love with cricket for a while and I went down to Melbourne this season on a bit of a whim," Keighran said on Thursday.
"Last year at Bendigo United I really started to enjoy my cricket again and had an unbelievably fun season and I can't thank those boys enough for making the year what it was.
"I think what has been really good for me this season is the club environment at Melbourne that brings out the best in you.
"It's such a great club with so many wonderful people and great facilities, so it's hard not to have the love of the game when you are part of that environment."
Keighran says he has relished the chance to work closely on his batting with former Victorian cricketer Cameron White, who played 142 international games for Australia.
"I did a lot of work with Cameron one-on-one in the pre-season and that helped a lot," Keighran said.
"We also have Greg Shipperd (coach of Sydney Sixers in the BBL) at the club as well and I've done a lot of work with him, too, before he headed off on his Big Bash duties.
"Every time I walk to the crease at the moment I'm feeling confident. I'm not feeling worried about getting out, I'm just going out there focusing on building partnerships, the team winning and letting my cricket do the talking."
Keighran's brilliant form with the bat follows a year in which his football season with Mount Pleasant was cut short by a shoulder injury, restricting him to just nine games.
He will have a shoulder reconstruction in April, which will rule him out of playing football this year, with his long-term goal to head over to England next year and experience a season of cricket in the UK.
In the meantime Keighran has his first game of cricket to look forward to on the MCG next Wednesday as part of an MCC Invitational game, meaning he will miss Bendigo United's T20 match against Bendigo on the same day.
Meanwhile, Keighran and the Demons took on Carlton in Thursday's final of the Super Slam competition.
Batting first Melbourne made 9-120, with Keighran scoring 20 off 17 before he was caught by Xavier Crone, who starred with the ball for the Blues taking 4-15.
Carlton replied with 4-122 in 17.2 overs to win by six wickets at the Junction Oval.
Earlier in the day Ringwood (1-142) beat Carlton (4-138) in the Premier Cricket women's Twenty20 final.
Bendigo's Cailin Green made 23 opening for Carlton.
