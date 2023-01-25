BDCA T20: Keighran belts ton in Redbacks' victory; Jets remain unbeaten

BENDIGO United's Zane Keighran has become the ninth player in the history of the Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 competition to score a century.
Playing as a marquee player, Keighran's purple patch of form with the bat continued at Canterbury Park on Wednesday night when he peeled off an unbeaten ton against Eaglehawk.
The Redbacks improved their record to 2-1 with their 45-run win over the Hawks that was spearheaded by opener Keighran's 118 n.o.
Keighran pummeled seven fours and eight sixes in his 67-ball knock that followed scores of 73 and 78 in his previous two Twenty20 innings for Bendigo United.
Keighran joins Strathdale-Maristians' Andrew Chalkley (130 n.o. and 112); Eaglehawk's Andrew Smith (104), Strathfieldsaye's Ben Gunn (117); White Hills' Brayden Stepien (136); Strathdale-Maristians' James Vlaeminck (105); Bendigo's Michael Hill (119); and the Bendigo United duo of Nicholas Ross (109) and Tom Smyth (100) with BDCA T20 centuries.
The Redbacks smacked 3-173 batting first, with one of the three wickets to fall opener Steve Barrett (0) on the third ball of the innings when bowled by left-arm spinner Nathan Walsh (1-15).
The Hawks were held to 7-128 in reply against a Bendigo United bowling line-up that had leg-spinner Henry Edwards (2-19) and Josh Thurston (2-18) take two wickets each.
Eaglehawk skipper Nick Farley closed the innings out with a quickfire 38 n.o. off 22 balls, with the loss leaving the Hawks 0-3.
* Strathfieldsaye took a step closer to booking a berth in its first final for a decade as it remained unbeaten thanks to a 16-run win over Kangaroo Flat at the QEO.
Batting first the Jets posted 5-135 with their contributions led by opener Nayana Fernando (46), Chathura Damith (25) and Pat Felmingham (20).
Anthony Brown with 2-38 was the leading wicket-taker for the Roos, who were under the pump early in their chase at 2-11 with openers Dylan Klemm (1) and Daniel Pratt (3) having both been dismissed by Pat Dillon.
The Roos fought their way to 7-119 off their 20 overs, with Jack Rutherford (34) and Campbell Smith (24) sharing in a 52-run partnership for the third wicket following the two early dismissals.
Dillon finished with 2-17 from his four overs, while first-year Jets' skipper Darcy Hunter picked up 2-16 with his leg-spin.
While the result keeps the Jets unbeaten, it leaves the Roos winless from three games.
POOL A:
Strathfieldsaye
Played: 3 Points: 24
White Hills
Played: 2 Points: 12
Huntly North
Played: 1 Points: 6
Kangaroo Flat
Played: 3 Points: 6
Strathdale
Played: 3 Points: 6
POOL B:
Bendigo United
Played: 3 Points: 18
Bendigo
Played: 3 Points: 18
Sandhurst
Played: 2 Points: 12
Eaglehawk
Played: 3 Points: 6
Golden Square
Played: 3 Points: 6
Wednesday:
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North at Canterbury Park
Bendigo United v Bendigo at QEO
Thursday:
Sandhurst v Golden Square at QEO
