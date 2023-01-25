Spirit fall short against Lynx in home-court thriller | Match report

Bendigo Spirit fought hard on Wednesday night against the Perth Lynx but fell agonisingly short, final scores 92-88.
The opening quarter was a near equal battle with the Spirit just getting ahead thanks to seven points each from Tessa Lavey and Megan McKay to give the host a four-point 26-22 lead.
From early in the match the Spirit's biggest challenges for the night became evident in the way of Lauren Scherf who stood her ground under the ring in addition to the shooting prowess of Robbi Ryan and Sami Whitcomb which proved to be a table-turner for the Lynx.
During the second half the Ryan Petrik-coached Lynx wasted no time in clawing themselves back into the match at Red Energy Arena.
By this stage of the game the Lynx were ahead on rebounds (27-20), had scored more points from turnovers (13-15) and were now ahead by 18 points at 56-38 going into the main break.
Lynx outscored the Spirit 34-12 in the second quarter and looking ahead to the rest of the game the Kennedy Kereama-coached Spirit needed to regroup to hold down their home court and end the Lynx's five-game winning streak.
The tough night continued for the Spirit well into the third quarter as they still trailed and were unable to close the gap with the Lynx ahead 80-60 with one term left to play.
Spirit never took their foot off the pedal and dug-deep to get back to within six points of the Lynx before Petrik swiftly called a time-out to avoid any more damage.
A lay up from Alicia Froling reduced the buffer to just four points with less than a minute on the board, which was followed by another time-out.
It was a Spirit possession with the window for victory still well and truly open.
Back in the Lynx's hands, Whitcomb made a drive for the basket but a travel was called to hand the ball back to the hosts with 20.2 seconds left.
An opportunity arose for Froling to score, but the Lynx's pressure in the key was too strong.
The last play saw Whitcomb go to the line after drawing the foul which saw out the game with the Lynx ahead 92-88.
Anneli Maley top scored for the Spirit with 19 points, 17 rebounds and two steals.
Lavey was next on the sheet with 16 points, one rebound and one assist.
Abbey Wehrung and Kelly Wilson both contributed 12 points.
