AS ONE of Athletics Bendigo's biggest improvers, Avery McDermid will be a serious challenger for medals at this weekend's Steigen Victoria Country field and track titles in Geelong.
The three-day meet starts on Thursday at John Landy Field, but McDermid's races will be on days two and three.
Racing for Bendigo University, McDermid, 14, will start his titles campaign in the under-16 1500m to be run not before 5.32pm on Friday.
On Saturday, McDermid will race the 800m about 2.45pm.
The 1500m is a distance he has improved markedly at in the past 12 months.
A year ago, McDermid ran the 1500m in 4:36 to be sixth at the Victoria Country titles run on home turf in Bendigo.
After plenty of cross-country racing across winter with Bendigo Bats and a greater training workload, McDermid began the 2022-23 field and track season in great form.
A time of 4:07 earned silver in the under-15 1500m final at the Victorian All Schools at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
It was then across to the Australian All Schools in Adelaide where he ran 4:10 to again claim silver.
McDermid goes to Geelong a stronger and more confident athlete.
READ MORE:
"The racing at Lakeside and then Adelaide showed what I can do.
"I can go into a race knowing that I can compete and not be overawed by the challenge or who I am racing.
"Last year's country titles in Bendigo was a great learning experience," he said before Thursday's light run at Athletics Bendigo's home in Retreat Road, Flora Hill.
McDermid believes he can challenge for a top-three finish, especially in the 1500m at Geelong.
A time of 4:07 has meant he has qualified for this year's Australian field and track championships to be run in Brisbane.
There's plenty more McDermid wants to achieve in the lead-up to that meet in April.
"A goal is to race well at the country titles, then states and nationals."
A key factor in his build-up is increased training workload across the past couple of months.
"The amount of kilometres in training has gone up 10km a week from 30-35 to now 40-45."
It's one track session on Tuesdays at Flora Hill, a Thursday run on road, bushland or grass.
"Saturday is a 30 to 35 minute jog and then Sunday is a long run of about 70 minutes."
The training workload is set by University clubmate and Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner Andy Buchanan.
"He has done so much to help my athletics the past couple of years," McDermid said.
This year, McDermid will start year nine at Bendigo South East Secondary College where he is part of the Athlete Development Program in which Buchanan is athletics coach.
"Gym sessions at ADP have also helped a lot," he said.
"There's more strength in my legs and I recover a lot quicker from racing and training."
A talented soccer player, McDermid's focus switched to athletics, firstly cross-country and now track.
"Soccer was enjoyable, but when I am running it's like nothing else matters."
Sport plays a big part in the life of the McDermid family of parents Ben and Lisa, Avery and younger brother Jonty.
Not so long ago it was Jonty who raced to victory in the Intersport Bicknell's-sponsored 800m for Little Athletes at Athletics Bendigo Memorials Night.
TOP three in the latest round of 3000m contests in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series at Flora Hill all ran on invitational basis.
Mitch Fitzgerald charged to victory in the 7 1/2 lap race in 11:34 as Paul Viggers, 13:03, and Lawrence Abel, 13:15, were next best.
Bendigo Harriers' Richard Marchingo was fourth in 13:18 as clubmate Nadene Macdonald ran 15:12 to be fastest female and fifth overall.
Sole runner in the 5000m of 12 1/2 laps was James Harper from Bendigo University as he clocked a time of 21:37.
Honours in the 1000m went to Charlie Fells from Bendigo Little Athletics in 3:29 from University's Grace Mulqueen, 3:35, and Felix Burgess from BLA in 3:45.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 3000m:
Mitch Fitzgerald 31, Invitation 11:34.82; Paul Viggers 55, Inv. 13:03.07; Lawrence Abel 57, Inv. 13:15.84; Richard Marchingo 60, Bendigo Harriers 13:18.59; Nadene Macdonald 43, Bendigo Harriers 15:12.55; Rebecca Soulsby 49, Bendigo Harriers 15:51.51; Michael Seymour 40, South Bendigo 17:50.91; Keelan McInerney 12, Bendigo Harriers dnf.
5000m:
James Harper 47, Uni. 21:37.38.
Mixed 1000m:
Charlie Fells 11, Bendigo Little Athletics 3:29.95; Grace Mulqueen 13, Uni. 3:35.11; Felix Burgess 10, Bendigo LA 3:45.23; Milanke Haasbroek 9, Bendigo LA 3:51.59; Ronny Epps 7, Uni. 4:14.53; Jack Norris 12, Inv. 4:15.08; Hunter Gill 74, Bendigo Harriers 4:31.48; Leo Epps 5, Uni. 6:50.49.
