Strong medal haul for Bendigo veterans

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's veterans were in great form at last weekend's Victorian Masters field and track championships in Doncaster.
The medal rush across the two-day meet was led by South Bendigo's Greg Hilson as the builder nailed victories in the 50-plus high jump and pole vault, and bronze in the 800m.
Clubmate Debby Kirne charged to victory in the 55-plus 400m, claimed silver in the 800m, and bronze in the 1500m.
It was gold for South Bendigo's Jennifer Payne in the 65-plus 1500m walk and silver in the 1500m run.
Brett Gilligan from Bendigo Harriers earned silver in the 45-plus high jump, was joint runner-up in the 110m hurdles, and claimed bronze in the long jump.
University's Nathan Crowley won the 45-plus 800m in just over two minutes.
Eaglehawk's Antony Langdon capped his hurdles campaign by winning silver in the 100m and bronze in the 400m for the 50-plus class.
A big meet for Langdon included the 60m, 100m and 200m showdowns.
Hawks' clubmate Craig Graham marked double silver in the 55-plus hammer and weight throw finals.
Bendigo Harriers was also represented by Eric Baker and Jill Wilkie as masters from across Victoria and interstate competed.
Athletes with links to Bendigo who competed for other regions were Mike Bieleny, Knox; Rhondda Dundas, Throwers 30-plus; and Helen Anderson, Springvale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.