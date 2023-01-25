FOUR Bendigo Dragons have been selected as part of Gridiron Victoria squads for this year's national championships.
Season 2022 most valuable player Harrison Luke, Kane Donovan and Matt Plathe have been picked in the senior squad, while Gabe Bradshaw was named in the under-19 squad.
It follows outstanding seasons by all four players for the Dragons, who returned to Gridiron Victoria action for the first time since 2019.
Coach Thomas Prince praised a magnificent achievement by all four players in what was a tough season for the club, in particular rookie wide receiver and defensive back Bradshaw.
"Being a junior, playing in his first season for a senior side can sometimes highlight the inexperience, but he really stood out for us and has been duly rewarded," he said.
"He played both sides of the ball and probably played the second most number of snaps for our team.
"His longevity and play across the whole season was really impressive considering his age and his body."
Bradshaw was only 17 at the time of receiving his state invite, but has since turned 18.
An automatic selection in the squad and a unanimous choice as the Dragons' MVP, Luke had a standout season on both sides of the football.
The outside linebacker and offensive utility was universally recognised as one of the league's premier players by winning the league defensive MVP award.
"He made a huge difference to our team and had a big impact on all our players," Prince said.
"Harrison did his ACL at the start of the COVID season, so it's been a lot of hard work and a long journey back.
"It's great seeing his efforts pay off."
A foundation player with the Dragons, Luke has been a mainstay of the club and a key onfield influence.
Running back Donovan was another to catch the eye of state team coaches throughout the season, with his selection well deserved, according to coach Prince.
"Considering he was a rookie, I think they really acknowledged just how much he grew from week-to-week," Prince said.
"The state coach saw him in week one and then again in week three and was blown away by his quick development.
"He's a very coachable player and takes everything on board. He's a player who doesn't overthink things and just acts."
Donovan was named the Dragons' offensive MVP for 2022.
Plathe, a former Dragons coach and offensive line anchor, excelled in a new role on the defensive side of the football, where his smart play and tackling caught the attention of state selectors.
"He still played offensive line and did quite well, but needs kind of dictated him to play a lot of defence for us and he was a real difference maker at nose tackle," Prince said.
"He had a lot of tackles in the backfield and was second in tackles for the team behind only Harrison Luke."
Plathe was named the Dragons defensive line player of the year.
While the Dragons finished the season without a win in eight games, Prince said some improved results in the latter half of the season and four state team selections were evidence the club was starting to build momentum again.
"Fifty per cent of the squad were rookies, so the guys grew from game-to-game," he said.
"There were a few teams we played twice, which was a good indication of growth, and that came across on the scoreboard.
"There were some games among them that we felt we were right in with a chance of winning.
"Considering we took two years off, compared with the Melbourne teams, which took one year off, it was a good rebuilding year."
Off the field, the club has finalised its committee for 2023, with Steve Bradshaw as president.
He will be backed by vice-president Thomas Prince, treasurer Matthew Dawson, secretary Sarah Luke and general committee members Robert Delmenico, Kane Donovan, Gabe Bradshaw and Mitchell Leech.
The club is currently running its popular flag football summer series.
