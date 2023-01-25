EVCA: It has taken five seasons, but Cowboys finally break through for T20 win

AXE Creek has finally broken through for a long-awaited first win in the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition.
Going into Tuesday night's game at home against Spring Gully, the Cowboys had been yet to win any of the 15 Twenty20 games they had played since the competition's inception in 2018-19.
But the Cowboys pulled off the upset win and in doing so denied Spring Gully a semi-final berth.
Axe Creek's win allowed for California Gully to hold onto second spot in pool 1 and book a semi-final berth next Tuesday against Mandurang.
In next Tuesday's other semi-final defending champion United will play Marong.
The two winners will meet in the final on Sunday, February 5.
In Tuesday night's final round Axe Creek produced a brilliant run-chase to defeat Spring Gully by eight wickets.
Chasing the Crows' 5-183 the Cowboys answered with 2-184, winning with 12 balls to spare.
Playing against his former team, the successful run-chase was anchored by opener Joel Bish, who batted through for an unbeaten 83 off 54 balls with seven boundaries and one six.
Bish and Parminder Singh (36) got the Cowboys away with a 74-run partnership for the first wicket.
Earlier, skipper Rhys Webb (63) cracked a half-century for the Crows, with his 37-ball knock featuring six fours and four sixes.
The Crows' innings included a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Webb and Shaun O'Shea (15 n.o.).
* West Bendigo closed out its T20 season with a six-wicket win over the Bendigo Strikers at Albert Roy Reserve.
Hunting their first win of the season, the Strikers fought their way from 4-27 to 8-121 batting first.
The Redbacks were in some early trouble of their own when they were 3-25 in reply
However, an 89-run partnership for fourth wicket between skipper Brett McGlashan (56) and Kane Newton (38) ended the Strikers' hopes as the Redbacks reached 4-124, winning with 10 balls to spare.
* Marong warmed up for its semi-final next week with an eight-wicket thumping of Sedgwick at Club Court.
The Panthers restricted the Rams to just 7-95, with marquee player Adam Burns (2-14), captain Jack Murphy (2-23) and Alex Gorrie (2-15) all taking two wickets.
The Panthers made light work of their run-chase in reply, needing just 9.1 overs to answer with 2-98.
Of the 98 runs the Panthers scored, 64 came in fours (13) and sixes (two), with opener Andrew Gladstone striking at 200 with a quickfire 30 off 15 balls.
POOL 1
1. United
Won: 3 Points: 45.36
2. California Gully
Won: 1 Points: 21.19
3. Axe Creek
Won: 1 Points: 20.48
4. Spring Gully
Won: 1 Points: 18.86
.......................................
POOL 2
1. Mandurang
Won: 3 Points: 52.70
2. Marong
Won: 3 Points: 51.57
3. West Bendigo
Won: 2 Points: 35.65
4. Sedgwick
Won: 1 Points: 21.65
5. Bendigo Strikers
Won: 0 Points: 9.15
BATTING
156 - Chathura Damith
(West Bendigo)
154 - Nick Scullie
(Sedgwick)
150 - Phil Berry
(Mandurang)
129 - Rhys Webb
(Spring Gully)
109 - Alex Code
(United)
.......................................
BOWLING
9 - Kane Newton
(West Bendigo)
8 - Luke Hickman
(California Gully)
7 - Callum Thompson
(Mandurang)
7 - Joel Bish
(Axe Creek)
6 - Josh Cleary
(Sedgwick)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.