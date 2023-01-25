GAME TIME: Bendigo Braves eager to succeed at junior classic

Bendigo Basketball Association is preparing to host its biggest ever tournament,
More than 300 teams, 100 referees and thousands of spectators will converge on the city during the next three days for non-stop basketball action at the Bendigo Junior Classic.
The 2023 running of the tournament is the biggest in its history and gets underway on Thursday.
It's been a bustling few weeks of preparations to ensure the competition runs at its best, however, Bendigo Basketball Association president Martin Spottiswood said it was always well worth the effort.
"It's been very busy," he said.
"Luckily we have our entire board who have been hard at work, plus a whole lot of other volunteers who have also been helping.
"With 330 teams in action across 22 basketball courts, this is going to be the tournament's biggest year in history."
The competition includes under-12 through to under-18 association teams from across the country that will compete in championship, division one and division two categories for the three-day tournament that begins on Thursday and finishes on Saturday.
Spottiswood said a decision was made to allow more teams to enter into the tournament to ensure as much participation as possible.
"We have around 70 more teams competing than we normally would have and we've done this to accommodate everyone so we can get back to normality after a difficult couple of years," he said.
"With the volume of people coming in we are expecting around 15,000 people coming into Bendigo for the tournament .
"It's going to be a busy weekend."
The Braves have found success in the tournament many times before and will have 28 teams in total competing.
They will be tested by friendly foes such as Ballarat, Shepparton and Warrnambool. Red Energy Arena is the primary host, in addition to matches being played at other venues across the city.
Games will be played at Girton Grammar, Maiden Gully Primary School, Marist College, St Liborius Primary School, Kangaroo Flat Primary School, Victory Christian College, Peter Krenz Leisure Centre, Golden Square Primary School and Eaglehawk Secondary College.
Braves teams within championship divisions get underway on Thursday.
The under-12 boys start with a clash against Melton at 10am (Red Energy Arena Ct 3, 10am), under-12 girls host Warrnambool (REA Ct 3, 8am)
The under-14 boys commence proceedings against Echuca (REA Ct 6, 8am), while the under-14 girls take on Traralgon (REA Ct 1, 8am).
Under-16 boys tip-off against Horsham (REA Ct 1, 10am) and the under-16 girls meet Warrnambool (REA Ct 1, 1pm).
In the under-18s the boys will go head-to-head against Warrnambool (REA Ct 1, 11am) and the under-18 girls face Traralgon (REA Ct 5, 12pm).
Spottiswood said the competition between the associations was bound to close throughout the duration of the tournament.
"All the main teams from across Victoria are always threats on the court," he said.
"Coming off COVID which saw Basketball Victoria cancel several championships during the past two years there's so many new players emerging that we haven't seen on court before."
"Yes I am the president of the BBA, but the Bendigo Junior Classic isn't just about the Braves.
"It's about the betterment of all associations and growing basketball's participation for the future."
At a local level Spottiswood was also pleased with the overall participation within the BBA's domestic competition and general numbers within the 28 junior Braves squads.
"Our domestic and junior Braves numbers are at a record high," he said.
"We have hundreds of teams compete every week within the domestic competition which equates to thousands of players.
"We've been very lucky as since COVID we've really seen the overall numbers lift."
For fans who are unable to attend the tournament, the BBA will be live streaming various games during the course of the three-day competition.
The tournament's grand final matches will be played on Saturday evening.
