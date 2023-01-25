JOHN Keating has always considered Hanging Rock as one of his favourite racetracks, backed by a good record of success.
The 50-year-old from Bendigo considers himself blessed to be riding there on Australia Day after overcoming the injuries that have sidelined him since a nasty race fall at Benalla on January 15.
Keating has been given the okay to resume riding and is looking forward to at least four rides - potentially five - on a big afternoon for the Hanging Rock club.
He will ride Kaonic for Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer in the day's feature event, the $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup (1800m), while arguably his best hope is the Brent Stanley-trained Serenaur in the final race on the program.
Serenaur and Keating will be chasing back-to-back wins at the picturesque Hanging Rock course after success over 1600-metres on New Year's Day.
Keating declared himself fit and ready for action at the Rock.
READ MORE:
"Everything is really good ... 100 per cent. I've been running the last couple of days, so the ankle has held up really well. I'm all systems go," he said.
"I love the Rock. I've had a lot of luck there over the years and it's always a good meeting and a good atmosphere with a velodrome-type feel, with everyone sitting on the hill near the horses as a grandstand.
"It's always been a happy hunting ground for me."
Keating rated Serenaur as definitely the pick of his rides and was hopeful his stablemate Ceardai could sneak a run in the benchmark 52 over 2400-metres.
A winner of five of 40 starts, the eight-year-old Ceardai is the first emergency.
"He ran a really good race at Wangaratta the other day with Jett (Stanley) on and Brent was really happy with that run coming into this one," he said.
"He did some work when I rode him at Hanging Rock (on New Year's Day) and was found wanting, but with some harder fitness, he can be in the top three if he gets a run."
On his Cup hope Kaonic, Keating, who partnered the eight-year-old gelding into second place in last year's $200,000 Darwin Cup, was hopeful he could run to his ability, despite a pair of ordinary efforts this preparation at Wagga Wagga and Mount Gambier.
"Even though he has had a few runs in this time and hasn't done very much and is badly out of form, he is building up fitness, so that shouldn't be a factor," he said.
"We just have to have the race run the correct way for him. Whether he handles the hill or not, well that's another thing.
"At a place like the Rock, stranger things can happen."
Dyer said Kaonic was on the trail to another Darwin campaign and a third tilt at the Cup.
"I'm keeping him in work and just ticking over as he is an eight-year-old now and I don't really want to turn him out. He's going to Darwin," he said.
"He might go on the water-walker somewhere for a month after he goes around on Thursday and that will get February out of the way.
"We are looking forward to a big year in Darwin and he looks like he is working up to nearly winning a Cup if we can get him there the way he was last year.
"He's had two goes now for a fourth and a second and was getting home well when he ran second last year."
Dyer insists Kaonic is far better suited to the synthetic surface at Darwin at this point of his career, as opposed to grass.
The seven-race program has attracted interest from a sprinkling of Bendigo and Kyneton trainers, with Ascot Road for Brendon Hearps in the Cup and the Mick Sell-trained Skyler's Princess (race two) and Hugo Loves Vegas (race five) among the top chances.
The first race is scheduled for 1.36pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.