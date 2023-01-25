Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo jockey John Keating back in the saddle at Hanging Rock

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Keating is pictured following a win for Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer at Hanging Rock in 2020. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

JOHN Keating has always considered Hanging Rock as one of his favourite racetracks, backed by a good record of success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.