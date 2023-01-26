Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On
What's on

What's on in central Victoria | January 28 - February 3, 2023

AM
By Astrid Michael
January 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Rowell, Tobias Breider and Chris Howlett rehearsing for Bendigo Chamber Music Festival 2021. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

IT'S a new year and central Victoria is looking as busy as always with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.