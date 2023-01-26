IT'S a new year and central Victoria is looking as busy as always with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on:
FESTIVALS, FAIRS AND SPECIAL EVENTS
BENDIGO CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Chamber Music Festival is a celebration of chamber music which will focus on the new partnerships with the Young Classical Artists Trust in London.
The festival, now in its fourth year, will see talent from Europe come to Bendigo exclusively. They will be artists Leeds Piano Competition Prize winner Ariel Lanyi, and Classic FM's 2022 Rising Star Artist, clarinetist, Jonathan Leibovitz.
For all information, dates, venues and performance times, click here.
Where: Various locations, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 5.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
Now in its 47th year, The Castlemaine State Festival is launching its 2023 season with an event at the Castlemaine Goods Shed.
The event will feature festival director Glyn Roberts presenting this year's program.
The festival celebrates contemporary and classical music and performance.
For further information on the festival, the launch and tickets, click here.
Where: Castlemaine Goods Shed, Kennedy Street, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, January 28, 11am.
WATERSKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hosted over three days, the Australian Master Waterski Championships attracts the best three event skiers in the country.
The event also includes age groups from under 10 to over 65 as well as top national open men's and women skiers.
For further information email: craigsclc29@outlook.com
Where: Park Street, Bridgewater on Loddon.
Where: Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.
PSYCHIC AND WELLNESS EXPO
If you're looking to expand your spiritual knowledge or learn more about psychic mediums, then this event is for you.
Love & Light events bring together tarot readers, psychic mediums, holistic services, products and more.
$5 entry, children under 12 free entry.
For further information, email: eventslightnlove@gmail.com
Where: 711 Calder Highway, Maiden Gully.
When: Saturday, January 28, 10am to 4pm.
PRIDE FESTIVAL
Aimed at youth, the Pride Festival Maryborough will be a space for anyone who identifies as LGBTQI+, family, friend and supporters.
The event will feature market stalls, entertainment marquee, food stalls, and much more.
For all information and to be involved with the event click here.
Where: Station Domain, Station Street and moving to Mill House 88-90 Burke Street, Maryborough.
When: Saturday, January 28, 11am to 6pm.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy an evening of dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include CD music and a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
All welcome, admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE 20th ANNIVERSARY
Hymns Alive will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Thursday, February 2nd.
The idea for Hymns Alive was conceived by member of Connect Church, Marj Johnston, who missed singing the old hymns.
Marj Johnston suggested a need for a mid week meeting where people could come together and enjoy praising God through the hymns of yesteryear.
But before that could happen an organist was needed. Fortunately for the church, talented organist, John Petrusma had moved to Bendigo and was looking for an opportunity to play hymns which were special to him.
John became the group's first organist and Marj our first song leader.
Spokesman for the group, Frank Kinsman, stresses meetings are open to all who wish to attend, from all churches and walks of life.
The first meeting was a great success and we have enjoyed many wonderful meetings since that day.
There have been many challenges, such as COVID restrictions, but God has been faithful during these difficult times - and now attendance is between 60 - 70 people per meeting.
As well as enjoying the singing, inspiring speakers of all ages share their testimonies of how they have been able to overcome difficulties and encourage others to adopt a positive spirit.
Bendigo City Council have also supported the group by generously financing three buses which enable to pickup people who have no transport.
For more details on Hymns Alive and joining in celebrations, phone Allan 0408 510 882.
Over 30 volunteers ensure that people's needs are met and a delicious afternoon tea finishes off the afternoon well.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday February 2, 1.30pm.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Welcoming in the Lunar New Year at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in 2022.
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, which will welcome in the Year of the Rabbit with various activities throughout the week.
There will be opportunities to watch dragon and lion dances, give red envelopes, share in delicious meals, Origami and calligraphy demonstrations, Lucky Lunar Rabbit and friends, Bubble Tea Trucks, and animal blessings.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Until Sunday, January 29.
ROCK 'N' ROLL DANCE LESSONS
Learn a new skill at these Rock 'n' Roll dance classes.
Basic classes start February 1 and run to March 1. Intermediate classes start March 8 and run to April 5. Please contact the club for future dates.
Only $25 per person for 5 week course, singles and couples welcome.
Call ahead or just 'rock up' on the first night.
Hosted by the Rockin 50s Rock N Roll Club Inc Bendigo.
Club mobile 0438 895 380, click here or email: rockn50sbendigo@hotmail.com
Where: The Bendigo Club, Park Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday evenings, from 7.30pm (7.15pm on first night).
SUMMER IN THE PARKS - 'KID' JAMES TRIO
Join us at The Garden for the Future for a relaxing evening to the rockabilly tunes of 'Kid' James Trio.
The band will be playing hits from the 50s and 60's.
Alcohol and pet free event.
This event is held as part of the Summer in the Parks program which can be viewed here.
Where: Garden for the Future, Hamelin Street, White Hills.
When: Friday, February 3, 6.30pm to 8.30pm
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
EXHIBITIONS
SCARS OF BEAUTY
Scars of Beauty is a community gallery exhibition open for anyone to submit artwork that represents the beauty that can come from trauma.
It highlights stories of post traumatic growth. To submit your artwork, click here.
The exhibition opening night will be held on Thursday, February 2, starting at 6pm.
The opening night will feature an art auction with guest speakers Amy Dawes, CEO ABTA; Helen Nightingale, Real Life Midwife; and Dr Kara Thompson, Podcaster Pregnancy Uncut.
The exhibition will close with a family fun day and closing party on Sunday, February 5, starting at 10am.
Where: Dudley House 60 View Street, Bendigo
When: Friday, February 3 to Sunday, Febriuary 5, 10am to 4pm.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
PYRAMID HILL ART COMPETITION AND SALES
The Pyramid Hill Art Competition and Sales is open to all and junior sections.
Guest judge is Geoff Paynter.
There is $4100 in prizes.
Entries close on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Entry forms and information is available from the Pyramid Hill Neighbourhood House or by phoning Anne on 0458 524 163 or by emailing: aegrogan16@gmal.com
Where: Pyramid Hill.
When: Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 22.
TONI CHILDS: RETROSPECTIVE TOUR
Join legendary singer songwriter, Toni Childs, for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.
She will also introduce her new music from albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
With fans from all over the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, and many, many more.
She has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel.
Tickets on sale now.
VIP Meet and Greet Package $175, adult $70, concession $65, group of 10 or more, $65 each.
To purchase tickets and for further information, click here.
Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm.
RAW COMEDY
The biggest comedy competition is coming to Bendigo, with tickets on sale now.
New comedians can deliver five minutes of their best original material in front of a live audience and judges from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Past RAW Comedy winners include Luke Heggie, Hannah Gadsby and Josh Thomas, while past losers include Wil Anderson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Ballard, Celia Pacquola and Anne Edmonds.
Spots are already booking, and tickets will be limited.
This event is supported by Comedy Victoria and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Hustler, 25 High Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 5, from 2pm - doors open 1pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all COVID-19 details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.