Loddon Shire announces Citizens of the Year recipients

An Inglewood local who has a deep love for his town and a young person with a long history contributing to and leading his community have both been recognised by the Loddon Shire.
The Citizen of the Year has been awarded to Inglewood's Howard Rochester, with Jake Murphy from Wedderburn receiving the Young Citizen of the Year award.
The dedication of other community members has also been recognised through the Community Service awards, as well as the Community Event of the Year.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub congratulated the award winners.
"This year has again seen an amazing group of Australia Day award winners and I'd like to thank everyone who put forward nominees for this year's Australia Day awards," Cr Straub said.
"Both Howard and Jake have contributed enormously to their communities and are very worthy award recipients."
Community Service Awards (by ward):
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
