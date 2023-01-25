BDCA players take centre stage in Premier Cricket T20 grand finals

THURSDAY'S Victorian Premier Cricket Twenty20 grand finals at the Junction Oval will have a strong Bendigo flavour.
Former Bendigo Cricket Club junior Cailin Green will be one of Carlton's key batters in the the women's Twenty20 grand final clash with Ringwood.
The opener is averaging 27.6 with the bat in T20 matches this summer and has taken eight wickets with her spinners at an economy rate of less than six.
Carlton advanced to the final after finishing second on the T20 ladder, while Ringwood finished on top.
Green's clubmate Xavier Crone will spearhead Carlton's attack in the Super Slam grand final against Melbourne.
The former Strathfieldsaye paceman has taken seven wickets in three Super Slam games this season at a more than acceptable economy rate of 5.9.
Crone, who took two wickets in the Blues' T20 semi-final win over St Kilda, has plenty of experience at T20 level having already won a Super Slam title with the Blues.
Crone will go head-to-head with Zane Keighran, who is likely to open the batting for Melbourne.
The ex-Golden Square and Bendigo United batter played a major role in the Demons advancing to the final.
The stylish right-hander has a highest score of 67 in five Super Slam matches and is averaging 27.
He made a brisk 32 off 22 balls to help Melbourne to a comfortable victory in last week's semi-final win over Casey-South Melbourne.
Keighran is also coming off two scores in the 90s the past two rounds in Premier Cricket matches.
The women's final starts at 10.30am, while the men's final is scheduled to start at 2.30pm.
