BENDIGO region drivers Michelle Phillips and Ryan Sanderson have reaped the benefits of a huge night for Mildura trainer Andrew Vozlic on his home track on Tuesday.
Vozlic capped a dominant night with four winners across the 12-race program, with Phillips and Sanderson sharing the driving honours with two-apiece
A double for Vozlic aboard Half Moon Beach and Ultimate Trouble formed part of a treble for 23-year-old Phillips, who capped an outstanding night's work with a win on Mista Pumblechook for Red Cliffs trainer Naomi Kerr.
The combination of Vozlic and Phillips narrowly missed adding another win after finishing second in the final race on the program on Mods behind Lovely Lily (Jordan Leedham/Naomi Kerr).
Fresh from his Central Victoria Pacing Championship triumph on Double The Hunter on Monday at St Arnaud, Jack Laugher added another win on Balmy Bob for local trainer Kerr, who ended the night with a treble.
Sanderson's two wins for Vozlic were achieved on Dougs Cino and Cool Sita.
Two meetings will be held on Australia Day at Stawell (day) and Cranbourne (night).
