Bendigo clubs fire up for country athletics champs

By Nathan Dole
January 25 2023 - 8:30am
Olivia Graham shapes as a key in Eaglehawk's pursuit of a sixth consecutive Victoria Country field and track championships title. Picture by Scott Sidley/SS Athletics

EAGLEHAWK faces a huge challenge to stay on its perch as number one club for a sixth consecutive year when the Steigen Victoria Country field and track championships start on Thursday in Geelong.

