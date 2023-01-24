Bendigo clubs fire up for country athletics champs

EAGLEHAWK faces a huge challenge to stay on its perch as number one club for a sixth consecutive year when the Steigen Victoria Country field and track championships start on Thursday in Geelong.
Hundreds of athletes from country and metropolitan regions will make the trek to John Landy Field for the three-day meet.
Action starts with field events from 9am on Thursday.
A highlight of the first field session includes the women's open hammer throw in which Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham faces Eureka's Emma Werner, Corio's Natalie Debeljuh, and Geelong's Georgia Tarr.
At last year's championships, it was Graham who achieved a best of 48.89m to clinch gold on home turf.
First of the track events is at 2pm on Thursday.
Day two on Friday starts with track at 8.30am and field at 9am ahead of Saturday's finale which begins at 9am.
In 2022, it was Eaglehawk, Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo which led the race for the Margaret Saunders Country Cup awarded to the overall top club.
The Hawks have a squad of 55 to contest many disciplines.
Key members of the Borough line-up include the multi-talented Abbey Hromenko, Cameron Smith, Jorja Morrison, Angus McKindlay, Denise Snyder, Cooper Richardson, and 10-time Paralympic champion Tim Sullivan.
Family links are strong in a squad that includes Alyssa, Madelyn and William Beaton; Daniel and Dave Chisholm; Craig and Olivia Graham; Giselle, Julia and Justine Hattingh; Chris, Laura and Sandra Kadri; Lily and Rosy Marsh; Lewis and Millie McIntosh; Claire and Isabella Noonan; Hugh and Lucy Richard; Gabrielle and Jennifer Rusbridge; Amalie and Scarlett Southern.
The Hawks also have the husband-wife team of Terry Hicks and Annette Major to compete.
Runner-up a year ago, Bendigo Harriers will be determined to perform well against the likes of Ballarat Harriers, Chilwell, Albury, Corio, Geelong Guild, and Wendouree.
Leading contenders for medals from Bendigo Harriers include Anne Buckley, Jamie Cook, Jackson Eadon, Reeve Evans, Jake Gavriliadis, Geoff Shaw, Rebecca Soulsby, Hailey Stubbs and David Zanelli.
A strong squad for South Bendigo includes dual national shot put champion Emma Berg, a multiple gold medallist at state and country titles.
Berg's campaign in Geelong includes open discus, hammer, javelin and shot put.
Other leading hopes for medals for the red and white are Rhys Hansen, pole vault; Oliver Muggleton in the open 100m, 200m and 400m; Kai Norton in under-16 field disciplines.
A major strength for South Bendigo is in the 50-plus and 60-plus women's categories through the likes of Trudy Haines, Debby Kirne, Carol Coad, and Joan Self.
Greg Hilson will mark a remarkable 38th country championships as he contests seven events in the 50-plus category.
The Bloods are also represented by Jackie Guillou and twin daughters Allie and Belle; Aaron, Jayne and Jemma Norton; Chelsea and Logan Tickell.
Bendigo University will be represented across various distance runs by Angus Macafee, Avery McDermid and Andrea Smith.
Trophies up for grabs at the championships include the David Kitt Memorial Trophy, men's team, and the Ex-Athletes Cup, women's team.
Also on offer are the Australia Day awards for outstanding achievements; Stuart Hunter award for outstanding under-16 athlete; and Joyce Lockyer Memorial Shield to recognise sportsmanship, encouragement and dedication to field events.
The veterans will also vie for the Athletics Chilwell awards.
Athletes from metropolitan clubs compete on invitational basis, but do earn an invitational medal.
