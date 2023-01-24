HAVING turned up the pressure dial during a tough stretch of January games, Bendigo Spirit will look to up the intensity even further against the Perth Lynx at home on Wednesday night.
The Spirit will enter the contest on a high following a gutsy come-from-behind win over fellow WNBL championship aspirant and ladder-leaders the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday and riding a three-game winning streak.
It will be their sixth game in 17 days.
READ MORE:
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama says his players have fully embraced their hectic schedule and importantly are thriving on the challenge.
"If you are a player, that's what you want. You want to train less and play more," he said.
"(But) it works both ways, if you are playing well, it's great. If your form is not great, training is what you need.
"I think for us right now, we are in a good place.
"Games on the quick turnaround and in quick succession aren't a bad thing for us."
The Spirit will get their second look this season at the Lynx after defeating them 85-66 back in round one.
Given their first encounter was in early November, Kereama said it was hard to draw much out of their previous contest, other than the Lynx, under opposing coach Ryan Petrick, were a formidable combination.
"Not much has changed (since round one). I have a very healthy respect for that team and a very healthy respect for their playing roster," he said. "I think Ryan has put a really good group together and what Ryan does a good job of as coach is he puts a very good system in place that complements the playing group he has.
"He's done a very good job at that through all his years in the WNBL.
"That's not necessarily what is going to win or lose you a game, but it's a big part of that, because obviously the next portion of that is the playing group.
"They have a team of very smart basketballers, who can shoot the ball well, and they space the floor very well.
"They are a very good team that is happy to distribute the ball between player to player.
"With a team like Perth, you can't go in with too much of a game plan for one player as they have a number of players that can hurt you. Whether that's Sami Whitcomb, or Lauren Scherf, who's been in really good form the last few weeks, and had a couple of really big games with 30-plus points.
"Then you've got players like Alex Sharp that have been playing really important roles, and Chloe Bibby and Amy Atwell, who have both had that WNBA experience leading into WNBL.
"When you play a team like that you've got to have your team schemes down pat and that's where the majority of our focus has to be, on playing good team defence."
Games on the quick turnaround and in quick succession aren't a bad thing for us."- Kennedy Kereama
Kereama said the Spirit would again be without co-captain Kelsey Griffin, who remained a 'week-by-week' proposition with her hamstring injury.
"The medical team are doing a really good job with her current status, but it's probably very similar to Tess (Tessa Lavey, who returned from a calf injury against the Boomers)," he said.
"She probably could have come back two weeks earlier, but we had the ability to be methodical and calculated.
"I think Kelsey's situation is fairly similar. We have to do what's best for the athlete and what's best and foremost for their health."
A win for the Spirit would more than enhance their claims of a first finals berth since the 2014-15 season ahead of a tough run of games in February against current top four rivals the Boomers, Southside Flyers (second) and Townsville Fire (fourth).
The Lynx can shore up their own finals hopes, heading into the clash at 7-5, one win behind Townsville (8-4).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.