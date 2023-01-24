A Double dose of Central Victorian championship wins

IT WAS a day for the Doubles and even a treble on Central Victorian Championship day at St Arnaud on Monday.
Double The Hunter and Double Helix won the respective $25,000 pacing and trotting championships, while star Hamilton reinswoman Jackie Barker dominated proceedings with a superb driving treble.
The 26-year-old could do little wrong, with her three wins and one placing coming from only five drives, with the obvious highlight being her stirring triumph on Double Helix in the Central Victorian Trotting Championship Final (2520m).
Barker gave her rivals plenty to chase out in front on the Phillip Giles-trained six-year-old in an action-packed final.
The race changed complexion when Just A Bit Touchy ($1.75) was eased out of the contest by Kate Gath with a lap to go.
With the $1.75 favourite gone from contention, the Greg Norman-trained Blue Coman emerged as the only real threat to Double Helix with a sustained run from towards the rear of the field.
But Barker was able to find another gear on Double Helix on the home turn, with the Majestic Son gelding cruising away to win by 7.1-metres over a gallant Blue Coman, driven by Kerryn Manning.
The win capped an outstanding day for the class reinswoman following earlier wins aboard Sassyola for trainer Dianne Giles and Presidentialchange for her grandfather Jim Barker.
Double Helix ($5) was backed into second favourtism behind Just A Bit Touchy, entering the final in good form following his heat win at Charlton earlier in the month.
Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher claimed his second Central Victorian Pacing Championship Final (2150m) in three years by steering Double The Hunter to victory for Carisbrook trainer Tim Mortlock.
Like Double Helix in the trotters feature, Double The Hunter went into the final with a heat win under his belt at Maryborough.
The maturing gelding was brilliantly rated in front by Laugher and had just enough in the tank to hold out a fast-closing Cee Cee In America, driven by Ryan Sanderson for Charlton trainer Joe Thompson, by a short-half head.
The win delivered hobby trainer Mortlock one of his biggest thrills in his decades-long involvement in harness racing.
"I thought if he could get to the front he'd win, but they are always hard those races, he said.
"Plus he'd had a lot of racing in the last fortnight. He was getting a bit tired the poor fellow. It's been a busy few weeks for him.
"(Cee Cee In America) was coming pretty quick, it was pretty tight in the finish.
"You win some of those and you lose some. Luckily we were on the right end of it this time.
"It's a nice race to win. I took a look at the honour roll on Monday and there have been some really nice horses win it over the years.
"Hopefully, mine turns out to be one of those good horses. It would be nice.
"He's only a four-year-old and despite a busy last month he's only lightly-raced.
"I've only taken him along quietly in the early days."
Bred by well-known Wedderburn vet Dr Greg Hargreaves, Double The Hunter has come through a tough month of racing with his reputation firmly enhanced, backing up his fifth in the Vicbred Super Series Silver Pace for three-year-old colts and geldings at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway late last month with a luckless third at Charlton and now two straight wins.
It's earned the son of Camlach out of the mare Double Header a well-earned spell.
"He'll go to the paddock now for a couple of weeks and hopefully come back a really nice horse," Mortlock said.
"We'll just play it as it goes. I haven't looked all that far ahead to be honest. It's really just one day at a time.
"I just wanted to get through this first and I'll give him a freshen up and I'll have a bit of a look around.
"All going well, there should be some good times ahead. If he keeps improving at the rate he has been, there should be some good races ahead of him."
Laugher, who previously won the race with the Emma Stewart-trained Krafty Bart at Boort in 2021, consolidated his impressive record aboard Double The Hunter.
He has driven the Mortlock-trained pacer on five occasions for three wins and two thirds.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2023 season with 16 wins ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at Mildura, where he has enjoyed a lot of success over the past few seasons.
