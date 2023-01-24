FRONTMARKER Renae Graham withstood fierce challenges on the final lap to win the latest round of the Thursday Distance Series for athletes run by Bendigo Athletic Club at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 19 contested the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed 1200m at the Retreat Road complex.
Graham and super-veteran John Justice were first to start in the three-lap showdown.
At a lap to go it was Graham who led the way as aggregate leader Geoff Jordan and Bendigo Harriers' clubmate Richard Marchingo were in pursuit.
Jordan moved to second as he passed the pole vault area on the back straight, but it was Graham who lifted her rate markedly in the last 120m to claim a hard-fought victory.
Fastest time honours went to Darren Hartland in 3.56 as he was fifth across the line.
Next round in the BAC series is on February 2 when athletes race 1000m.
Results from race seven in the BAC series:
Renae Graham 0, race time 5:39, actual time 5.39; Geoff Jordan 45, 5.43, 4.58; Richard Marchingo 40, 5.46, 5.06; Dave Cripps 1.30, 5.30, 4.20 (third fastest time); Darren Hartland 1.55, 5.51, 3.56 (fastest time); Abbey Reid 1.45, 5.52, 4.07 (second fastest time); Eric Baker 1.00, 5.53, 4.53; Rebecca Soulsby 25, 5.59, 5.34; Kelvin Niblett 1.25, 5.59, 4.34 (fourth fastest time); Nadene Macdonald 25, 6.00, 5.35; Bradie Sheldon 1.15, 6.02, 4.47; Greg Hilson 1.30, 6.11, 4.41 (fifth fastest time); April Wainwright 1.25, 6.11, 4.46;Keelan McInerney 1.25, 6.12, 4.47; Katie Graham 40, 6.13, 5.33; Justine Babitsch 30, 6.16, 5.46; Kevin Shahahan 40, 6.18, 5.38; John Justice 0, 6.20, 6.20; Andrea Smith 1.00, 6.58, 5.58.
