Renae Graham runs to first win of season

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:25pm
Winner Renae Graham is congratulated by Bendigo Athletic Club vice-president Mark Ruff following last Thursday night's win.

FRONTMARKER Renae Graham withstood fierce challenges on the final lap to win the latest round of the Thursday Distance Series for athletes run by Bendigo Athletic Club at the Flora Hill track.

