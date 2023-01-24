Missing teenager could be travelling to Bendigo area

Police have released an image of a missing teenager who could be travelling to the Bendigo area.
Fifteen-year-old Logan was last seen on Lincoln Road, Essendon at 2.30pm on Monday, January 23.
Logan's family and police are concerned for his welfare because of his age and he has a medical condition.
Logan was wearing a blue long-sleeved t-shirt, with a yellow and white stripe across the middle.
He was also wearing grey shorts and black slides.
Police believe Logan is not carrying any bags, money or a phone with him but likes to travel on trains.
They also believe he could be heading towards the Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon or Werribee area.
Anyone with information Logan's his whereabouts is urged to contact Moonee Ponds Police Station on (03) 9373 5200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also me made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au\
