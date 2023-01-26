Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Leafy Spring Gully is the blue-chip location for this quality family home that presents as new. Built in 2019, the home offers special features and a fabulous alfresco area.
Enjoy open-plan design with a modern kitchen that opens onto the dining and family zone. Excellent kitchen features include a walk-in pantry and a dishwasher as well as a 900mm-wide oven.
Four bedrooms provide ample space and storage, and the main suite includes ensuite and walk-in robe.
There is an activity-rumpus room, plus a versatile media room that could become your formal lounge.
Ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling are installed for year-round comfort.
Designed for entertaining, the home has two sets of stack-back doors that open onto the alfresco area, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor link.
The property has fully-landscaped gardens, a great yard for the children, irrigation system, secure fencing and a double auto-garage with internal access.
An outstanding property to suit families as well as retirees who like to entertain and potter in the garden.
The location is private and peaceful, and surrounded by excellent services. Handy to the city and university, close to schools, sports venues, trendy cafe, public transport, bush tracks and more.
