House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Boasting a prime inner-city location, this surprisingly spacious home has recently undergone a meticulous renovation by a quality local builder.
Hidden behind automatic gates and a lush, established hedge, secure onsite parking is available and the sizeable porch is a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by. Absolutely perfect for a downsizer or busy professional seeking low-maintenance living with ample space for guests, the property offers a clever floor plan that can easily suit a variety of individual and family living arrangements.
At the front of the house are two well-proportioned bedrooms, along with a brand new bathroom. The central living space is accessed via the main entry and this light-filled room, with quality open-plan kitchen and living, also has space for a study nook or additional dining.
The large dining room is ideal for entertaining and this room opens out to a central alfresco decked courtyard. An additional living space also looks out to this area, and on the other side opens to a rear verandah and sparkling in-ground swimming pool.
The main bedroom suite is luxurious and spacious with an ensuite and walk-in robe as well as personalised climate control and fully-glazed doors that open onto the private pool area.
An additional shower room and separate toilet is located off the laundry, and at the side of the home is a well set-up cat enclosure. Comfort is assured with reverse-cycle refrigerated cooling, and ducted floor heating.
Caesarstone brings extra bling to bathroom vanities as well as the kitchen bench tops. The main living room has a gas fireplace for cosy ambience during the cooler months.
Quality kitchen appliances including 900mm-wide oven, a five-burner gas cooktop and a stainless steel dishwasher.
Solar panels are fitted and the battery back-up system will maximise your savings. Audio-visual security is installed and moggy is safe inside the cat enclosure.
This immaculate inner-city home is an entertainer's dream with multiple outdoor living options and a solar-heated swimming pool with natural salt chlorination.
Stroll to shops, supermarket, schools and train station. Mere moments from Bendigo TAFE and Rosalind Park. Walk to the hospital and Lake Weeroona.
Inspection is highly recommended.
