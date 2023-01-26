Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Perfectly positioned on Bendigo's city fringe, this fabulous period home is packed with character and charm as well as updates.
Beautifully presented, it's home sweet home for buyers seeking the feel of yesteryear with shops and restaurants close by. The versatile floor plan currently offers three bedrooms including main with ensuite and walk-in robe. Light-filled living space are formal lounge as well as a spacious family room. A real bonus is the office space, which has doors to a private brick-paved patio. There is ample dining space in the family room, and you can also have a full-sized dining setting in the kitchen.
Updates to the kitchen include gas hotplates, electric oven, a dishwasher, and plenty of bench and cupboard space. Ducted heating and cooling are installed. Charming period features in the home include decorative cornices, ceiling roses, timber widows, high ceilings and polished timber flooring.
Outside, the property is equally as impressive with excellent outdoor living and entertaining options. The sparkling in-ground pool is the centerpiece of the leafy backyard. Pool fencing is installed, and there is a covered deck area off the house that overlooks the pool. A magic spot to entertain.
Walk to the city, hospital, parkland, Lake Weeroona and so much more.
