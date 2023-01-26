Beautifully presented, it's home sweet home for buyers seeking the feel of yesteryear with shops and restaurants close by. The versatile floor plan currently offers three bedrooms including main with ensuite and walk-in robe. Light-filled living space are formal lounge as well as a spacious family room. A real bonus is the office space, which has doors to a private brick-paved patio. There is ample dining space in the family room, and you can also have a full-sized dining setting in the kitchen.