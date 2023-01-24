BDCA T20: Hawks, Redbacks, Roos, Jets all in action on Wednesday night

READ MORE: Last weekend's round 10 BDCA wrap
EAGLEHAWK, Bendigo United, Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye will all be in action on Wednesday night as the Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 competition continues.
At Canterbury Park Eaglehawk takes on Bendigo United in a Pool B clash, while the QEO will host a Pool A match between Strathfieldsaye and Kangaroo Flat.
Strathfieldsaye sits at the top of Pool A having won both its games so far against Strathdale-Maristians and White Hills, while the Roos are 0-2 from their two games.
In the other game, Eaglehawk is also 0-2 while Bendigo United is 1-1.
Both games start at 6pm.
Pool A
Strathfieldsaye - 18 (2)
White Hills - 12 (2)
Huntly North - 6 (1)
Kangaroo Flat - 6 (2)
Strathdale - 6 (3)
Pool B
Bendigo - 18 (3)
Bendigo United - 12 (2)
Sandhurst - 12 (2)
Eaglehawk - 6 (2)
Golden Square - 6 (3)
* Games played in brackets
