Positive early signs for Bendigo City

IT WASN'T a win, but coach Greg Thomas says there were plenty of positive signs to emerge from Bendigo City FC's first official pre-season hit-out in Shepparton on Friday.
A less than full-strength City, featuring a host of 16 and 17-year-olds, lost 4-2 against NPL club Goulburn Valley Suns at McEwen Reserve.
More pertinently for Thomas, City more than held their own to the halfway point of the second half, with the score 2-all before both sides made a raft of player and positional changes.
While a youthful City did concede two late goals, Thomas said in terms of their first competitive match of the pre-season, he was extremely pleased.
"With quite a few (senior) players missing, it gave us a chance to have about 10 teenagers play," he said.
"It gave them a good taste of senior football, including a couple of 16-year-olds. It was a good opportunity for them.
"But that's what we are trying to do as a club. We want to give these young players some exposure to senior football and they did really well.
"Considering what we had out on the field, it was a good look for the future of the club, especially against a good NPL club."
Among the young standouts was 17-year-old Hamish Walker, who hit the scoresheet in his first senior-level game.
In a major boost for Bendigo City, which will be striving for promotion from the Men's State League 5 West division this season, reigning club player of the year Sam Pitson has returned after spending part of the pre-season with NPL club Avondale.
Thomas could not be happier to have him back in the fold.
"It's absolutely massive having Sam back," he said.
"He'd become a bit tired of the travel three times a week and wanted to come back and we have welcomed him with open arms.
"Avondale were obviously disappointed to lose him when he let them know, but at the end of the day, he's doing Year 12 and it's a big year, so it made more sense have at least another year (in Bendigo).
"We'll certainly help him out at the end of the year trying to get him to a good club."
Pitson was in good early form against the Suns, as was Aidan Lane and Riley Henderson in his new role at centre-back.
Focus for Bendigo City will quickly turn to next month's Australia Cup fixture against a yet to be determined opponent.
City will be eager to progress beyond the first round after losing its competition opener last season against Watsonia Heights at Greensborough in overtime.
Entries for the Australia Cup - formerly known as the FFA Cup - closed last week, with an announcement on the fixture expected shortly.
Thomas is increasingly confident about the season ahead.
"We've lost a few players (from last year's team), but we still have two or three players to come in that we are speaking to," Thomas said.
"We've got a player coming from Tasmania, who is moving to Bendigo for uni and he will be arriving in a few weeks.
"And we're still speaking to one or two others from Bendigo.
"I feel we'll be pretty good again this year and with that year under our belt of senior football in the state league from last year, we'll be better for it."
The trip to Shepparton also provided a strong hit-out for the club's junior teams, with the under-15s scoring a convincing 4-1 victory, while the under-14s and a depleted under-18 team, with several players on senior duty, had losses.
The NPL season kicks-off on February 5, with matches against Brunswick City.
