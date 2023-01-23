MIDWEEK PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: Hawks new ladder leaders after demolishing White Hills

REIGNING premier Eaglehawk has grabbed hold of top spot on the Bendigo bowls midweek pennant ladder following a 48-shot demolition of White Hills on Monday.
The Hawks were in dominant form at home in disposing of White Hills 79-31 in what was a strong rebounding performance after copping a hiding of their own off Bendigo East last week.
The Hawks won their three rinks by margins of 21 shots (Phil Godkin over Bill O'Connor), 19 (Kaye Rowe over Jim Brennan) and eight (Simon Carter over Steve O'Bree).
Eaglehawk's 48-shot margin was one of three one-sided results in round 11.
In other blowouts Bendigo East thumped Inglewood by 31 shots and South Bendigo downed Bendigo by 23.
The only tight contest was the clash between top-four teams Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat with Square getting over the line by two shots, 64-62.
Flat and Square are both now level on 104 points in second and third positions.
DIVISION 1
Golden Square 64 def Kangaroo Flat 62.
Brad Marron 21 def Torie Babitsch 18, Taylah Marron 25 def Eric White 16, Julie Ross 18 lt Phil Jennings 28.
Bendigo East 73 def Inglewood 42.
Rob Clough 30 def Lindsay Kelly 13, Todd Matthews 18 def Ian Chamberlain 15, Benn Probert 25 def Laurie Witham 14.
Eaglehawk 79 def White Hills 31.
Phil Godkin 33 def Bill O'Connor 12, Kaye Rowe 27 def Jim Brennan 8, Simon Carter 19 def Steve O'Bree 11.
South Bendigo 66 def Bendigo 43.
Matt Robertson 29 def Vicki Greenwood 10, Brad Holland 13 lt Lee Harris 16, Daryl Rowley 24 def Peter O'Neill 17.
LADDER - Eaglehawk (118), Kangaroo Flat (104), Golden Square (104), Bendigo East (101), South Bendigo (87), Inglewood (83), Bendigo (64), White Hills (43).
.........................................
DIVISION 2
Golden Square 70 def Kangaroo Flat 54, Castlemaine 79 def Bendigo East 34, Woodbury 58 def Harcourt 39, Heathcote 63 def Bendigo 61.
.........................................
DIVISION 3
Golden Square 67 def Kangaroo Flat 49, Castlemaine 58 def Bendigo East 47, Marong 66 def Woodbury 50, Strathfieldsaye 66 def Eaglehawk 45.
.........................................
DIVISION 4
Golden Square 58 def Campbells Creek 57, Calivil-Serpentine 51 def Dingee 50, White Hills 76 def Harcourt 27, South Bendigo 84 def Bendigo VRI 46.
.........................................
DIVISION 5
Bendigo 40 def White Hills 31, South Bendigo 43 def Inglewood 22, Eaglehawk 42 def Bridgewater 25, Bendigo East 44 def Strathfieldsaye 41.
.........................................
DIVISION 6
White Hills 39 def Golden Square 35, Bendigo East 38 def South Bendigo 28, North Bendigo 54 def Woodbury 14, Strathfieldsaye 45 def Marong 44.
.........................................
Meanwhile, Sunday's men's final in the Bendigo Playing Area region state singles was an all-South Bendigo contest as clubmates Brad Holland and Beau Traill met.
Holland was victorious 25-9, while in the women's final Kangaroo Flat's Brooke Davies defeated Bendigo's Stephanie Priest 25-19.
In the region novice singles finals Castlemaine's Jack Taylor defeated Lockington's John Whiteside 21-18 and in the women Bendigo East's Mellisa Fuller beat Lockingon's Jen Fisher 21-15.
