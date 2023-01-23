Bendigo Advertiser
MIDWEEK PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: Hawks new ladder leaders after demolishing White Hills

Luke West
By Luke West
January 23 2023 - 3:09pm
South Bendigo lead Tony Marsili bowls during Monday's 23-shot win over Bendigo in midweek pennant lawn bowls. Picture by Luke West

REIGNING premier Eaglehawk has grabbed hold of top spot on the Bendigo bowls midweek pennant ladder following a 48-shot demolition of White Hills on Monday.

