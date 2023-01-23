A MAJOR feature race win is in sight for Baby Jaycee following another brilliant performance in Saturday night's Group 1 National Futurity Final (520m) at Wentworth Park in Sydney.
The Bob Douglas-trained two-year-old finished a convincing second in the $75,000-to-the-winner final won by the Daniel Gatt-trained Wyndra All Class in a time of 29.86.
Emotional scenes followed the victory, with Wyndra All Class' owners Sue and Brian Barton in attendance at Wentworth Park.
Sue's health battle with stage four terminal brain cancer had been well documented in the lead-up to Saturday night.
Against the odds, she was trackside in a wheelchair as the daughter of Fernando Bale and Winxette sprinted to victory.
Caught up in the emotion of the win and rapt with his own dog's effort, Douglas said for once he was glad to run second.
"She ran a great race and got beaten fair and square. I didn't mind getting beat, actually. It was great to see them wheel Sue (Barton) out for the presentation," the Heathcote-based trainer said.
"It was pretty special - they did it well as they didn't have a lot of time between races.
"But they gave her plenty of time to enjoy it and a great moment."
As Douglas had anticipated in the lead-up to the final, the odds were always going to be against Baby Jaycee ($4.20 second favourite) from her box eight draw.
He was nevertheless proud of the bitch's ability to give herself every possible chance of what would have been a maiden Group 1 victory at her first attempt.
She finished second in her only other Group race appearance before Saturday night in the Group 2 Laurels Classic Final at Sandown Park in December.
"Just trying to get across from the eight box at Wentworth Park, it's a big ask. But she ran an enormous race. I was really happy with her," he said.
"If she can get the right draw in one of these Group races she'll win one, but that's just the luck of racing.
"If you draw well in these races, you're in them. If you don't, you've got to do something special.
"We were lucky, we finished with something."
Owned by Golden Square's John Pertzel and his children, Baby Jaycee boosted her overall record to 13 wins and six placings from 24 starts for $95,830 in prizemoney earnings.
Second place on Saturday night was worth $15,000.
Despite a gruelling return trip to Sydney, Douglas said Baby Jaycee had pulled up well on her return, with the search now on in earnest for her next assignment.
"There's a couple of bitches races coming up, including the Richmond Oaks and there's the Sapphire at Sandown," Douglas said.
"I'm trying to keep her in her age (group) and sex if I can, but there's plenty of Group races on the calendar."
READ MORE:
A good Saturday night in two states for Douglas included a second with Call Me Marley in a Grade 5 final at The Meadows.
It was the son of Konomi and Call Me Bubbles' ninth placing in a 24-start career that has yielded eight wins and the promise of better things ahead.
"He looked like he was going to be a good pup, he was beating Baby Jaycee early on, but he hasn't got the same habits as her," Douglas said.
"He can be slow out and he wants the outside. He's got a few kinks in his armour.
"She (Baby Jaycee) has just kicked to the next level and has worked it out a bit more than him, but he's starting to work it out. Dogs seem to take a bit more time than bitches."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo region's other Group 1 finalist at Wentworth Park, the Lee Moore-trained Lawless finished sixth in the National Derby Final.
The Derby was won by Victa Damian for South Australian trainers Lisa and Tony Rasmussen.
