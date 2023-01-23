A central Victorian women's health service will receive assistance to continue supporting its community through the state's latest natural disaster.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) was one of four organisations announced to share in $1.2 million that will be invested to help women recover from flooding in the regions.
WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie welcomed the news, saying a lot of women had been impacted last year
"We cover 10 local government areas and every one of them was affected by floods," she said.
"This funding will allow us to create a strength-based approach and promote good mental health while recognising the affects on physical and social well-being.
"We want to build on the initiatives we already have in our communities and ensure we address things like anxiety towards future climate events."
The funding will be split evenly across WHLM, the Multicultural Centre for Women's Health, GenWest and Women's Health Goulburn North East - which have all played a critical role in supporting women through disasters.
Ms Currie said the partnership with the Multicultural Centre for Women's Health would be particularly important in this region.
"The impact on women in our regions in terms of the multicultural and multi-language overlays - it's important to consider this too," she said.
"We'll certainly be contacting women from multicultural backgrounds across the region and get their experiences and stories to create initiatives that will help everyone."
Evidence shows women take on more of the emotional and psychological burden during and after disaster and are more likely to prioritise the care of others at the expense of their own physical health, social and mental well-being.
OTHER STORIES:
Women also recover at a slower rate than men from major economic losses during disasters - with women more likely to be expected to sacrifice their paid work to take on increased unpaid care-giving for vulnerable family members and children.
"Recovery takes time - which is why we're continuing to support women that have been affected by the widespread flooding across Victoria through this funding boost," Women's minister Natalie Hutchins said.
"The tailored mental health and social support programs will be crucial to ensure women get the help they need to recover."
The funding will allow the women's health services to provide tailored and targeted support programs to help women most at risk from the floods. Research will also be conducted on the needs of migrant and refugee women affected by disasters and translated into a best practice guide for service providers.
Evidence-based resources to support disaster response and recovery in areas with migrant and refugee communities will also be developed, along with training workshops to bilingual health educators and health promotion workers on providing mental health support after a disaster.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.