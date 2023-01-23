Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

Women's Health Loddon Mallee to share in $1.2m to support flood-affected communities

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Noni Hyett

A central Victorian women's health service will receive assistance to continue supporting its community through the state's latest natural disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.