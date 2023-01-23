WNBL: 'I think it could be a really important win for the group moving forward' - Spirit coach

BENDIGO Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama has praised the resilience of his side after Sunday's gutsy fightback win over WNBL ladder-leaders Melbourne.
After a sluggish start the Spirit trailed the Boomers by as many as 15 points, but dug deep to turn the early deficit into a five-point win, 81-76.
Without co-captain Kelsey Griffin (hamstring) Kereama in reviewing the performance said there were storylines all throughout the game that were pivotal in the Spirit overcoming their early adversity when they trailed 27-12 in the second term to prevail at the Melbourne Sports Centre.
"Bringing Tessa Lavey back (from a calf injury) really took the pressure off Kelly Wilson," Kereama said.
"A lot of people probably wouldn't realise that Kelly is our best shooter... so to put her in a position where with Tessa back she didn't feel all the pressure to have to facilitate and she felt comfortable to shoot was massive for us."
Wilson - the WNBL games record holder - had by far her best offensive game of the season with 19 points, which included sinking two free throws with 23 seconds left on the clock to ice the game for the Spirit.
"Overall, there were so many storylines throughout the game that made it what it was," Kereama said.
"Anneli (Maley) did an outstanding job on Cayla George, who has been in MVP form this season.
"For Anneli to do the job defensively the way she did and still produce what she did both offensively and from a rebounding point of view was just phenomenal."
Reigning WNBL MVP Maley combined 17 points with 12 rebounds in what was her ninth double-double of the season.
"Abbey Wehrung shooting five-of-six on three-pointers, Tessa Lavey made some massive three-pointers and they both did a fantastic job on Kristy Wallace," Kereama said.
"Then there was the adjustments Alex Wilson made on Tiffany Mitchell in the second half; Meg McKay's physicality; Alicia Froling finishing the game the way she did after getting in foul trouble... there's just so many stories within the game.
"You come out of games like this one and feel really good after effectively stealing a win on the road.
"I think it could be a really important win for the group moving forward."
While Griffin was sidelined for the second game in a row with her hamstring concern, it was gun point guard Lavey's first game since December 14 after being out with a calf injury.
Lavey played 16 minutes and scored nine points as she shot three-of-three from long range.
The Spirit have certainly got their mojo back following a mid-season hiccup.
After winning their first seven games the Spirit then lost four of their next five, which included a seven-point defeat to bottom side Canberra on January 11.
But they have since bounced back with three wins in a row to get to 11-4 and are very much locked in a race with Melbourne (11-3) and Southside (11-4) to finish top two.
The Spirit are in the midst of a grueling January schedule, with their next game at home on Wednesday night against the Perth Lynx from 5.30pm.
The game will be the Spirit's sixth in 17 days.
The Spirit beat Perth 85-66 in their first encounter on November 6.
