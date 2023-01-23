Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores, photos

BENDIGO United and Strathdale-Maristians Blue both retained their unbeaten records in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's under-16A competition that resumed on Saturday morning.
Featuring an unbeaten half-century to captain Hugh Behrens (50 n.o.), the Redbacks defeated Maiden Gully Marist by 38 runs.
Behrens' 50 n.o. came off just 19 balls with eight fours and one six.
Strathdale-Maristians Blue beat Strathfieldsaye by 50 runs.
Elsewhere in the under-16A, Eaglehawk's Harvey White (53 n.o.) and Taj Taylor (50 n.o.) both made half-centuries in their side's 101-run win over Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
And Kangaroo Flat defeated Huntly North by 25 runs.
The under-14A competition also resumed.
Eaglehawk 4-179 (White 53*, T Taylor 50*, Brown 40*; Price 2-27) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 8-78 (O'Callaghan 32*; Vallance 2-8, Tewhata 2-10, Adams 2-17).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 5-151 (Grant 42*, Bennett 20; Hunter 4-12) def Strathfieldsaye 8-101 (Armstrong 28*; Grant 2-17).
Bendigo United 4-172 (Behrens 50*, Austin 33*, Cail 29, Farrelly 22; Hines 2-17) def Maiden Gully Marist 3-134 (Budge 32, McKenzie 25*).
Kangaroo Flat 2-96 (Smith 21*) def Huntly North Epsom 9-71 (Bodycoat 3-12, McKay 2-5).
LADDER - Bendigo United (36), Strathdale Blue (36), Eaglehawk (30), Kangaroo Flat (18), Strathfieldsaye (18), Strathdale Suns (18), Maiden Gully Marist (12), Strathfieldsaye Jets (6), Huntly North (6).
Eaglehawk 8-124 (Fitt 32*; De vries 2-23) def Bendigo United 9-85 (Grainger 2-9, Stone 2-12).
Strathfieldsaye 6-137 (Webster 34*, Sherwell 29*, Orr 22*, Griffin 20*; Kramer 2-18) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 83 (Robinson 3-10, Webster 2-8).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 3-111 (D White 21*; Kroschel 2-11) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 5-74 (Cody 2-2).
