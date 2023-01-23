EVCA TWENTY20: Crows on hunt for semi spot heading into final round of matches

THREE of the four semi-finalists in the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition look set heading into Tuesday night's last round of matches.
The main question mark hanging over the competition is whether it will be California Gully or Spring Gully joining United, Mandurang and Marong in the semis.
With the competition split into two pools, the top two in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals to be played next Tuesday.
While defending champion United has top spot in pool 1 locked up, second position is still to be decided.
California Gully is holding onto second, but with the Cobras having the bye in the last round, they need to rely on Axe Creek causing an upset and beating Spring Gully to hold on to it.
Axe Creek has lost both its matches and, overall, is still yet to win a game since the inception of the EVCA Twenty20 competition in 2018-19.
The Cowboys and Crows will meet at Longlea from 5.30pm.
In the other games, the Bendigo Strikers, who are still chasing their first win in their debut T20 season, will take on West Bendigo at Albert Roy Reserve and Sedgwick plays Marong at Club Court.
The semi-finals will be played next Tuesday night.
In semi-final one the No.1 team in pool 1 will play the No.2 team in pool 2.
And in semi-final two the No.1 team in pool 2 will play the No.2 team in pool 1.
The final will be played on Sunday, February 5.
POOL 1
1. United
Played: 3 Won: 3 Pts: 45.36
2. California Gully
Played: 3 Won: 1 Pts: 21.19
3. Spring Gully
Played: 2 Won: 1 Pts: 16.63
4. Axe Creek
Played: 2 Won: 0 Pts: 5.64
POOL 2
1. Mandurang
Played: 4 Won: 3 Pts: 52.70
2. Marong
Played: 3 Won: 2 Pts: 37.09
3. West Bendigo
Played: 3 Won: 1 Pts: 20.81
4. Sedgwick
Played: 3 Won: 1 Pts: 20.30
5. Bendigo Strikers
Played: 3 Won: 0 Pts: 7.14
156 - Chathura Damith
(West Bendigo)
150 - Phil Berry
(Mandurang)
130 - Nick Scullie
(Sedgwick)
109 - Alex Code
(United)
106 - Ryan Grundy
(Sedgwick)
92 - Mac Whittle
(United)
85 - Corey Dickins
(Mandurang)
83 - Benny Albin
(Bendigo Strikers)
83 - Isaac
Ambalathummoola
(Bendigo Strikers)
79 - Regis Chakabva
(Mandurang)
8 - Luke Hickman
(California Gully)
7 - Kane Newton
(West Bendigo)
7 - Callum Thompson
(Mandurang)
6 - Joel Bish
(Axe Creek)
6 - Josh Cleary
(Sedgwick)
5 - James Bailey
(Mandurang)
5 - Harry Gadsden
(United)
There will be two games played in the BDCA Twenty20 competition this week.
Kangaroo Flat plays Strathfieldsaye at the QEO and Eaglehawk meets Bendigo United at Canterbury Park, with both matches from 6pm on Wednesday night.
