A local council has worked with a larger organisation to help address skills shortages at the region's largest private sector employer.
Mount Alexander Shire Council, in partnership with the state government, is supporting a transport trial to connect people to jobs at the Don KR Castlemaine food processing facility.
The initiative provides a shuttle bus between Castlemaine station and Don KR, which is located on the outskirts of town for 12-weeks, with more than 200 staff trips each week since operating from late September 2022.
Access to integrated transport is one of several factors impacting employment for Don KR, which employs 1500 people.
"We're delighted to support workers at one of the biggest employers in our region," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
"Companies like Don KR are crucial to the continuing economic growth in Castlemaine and the wider area."
The aim of the trial is to test and establish long-term transport solutions for workers experiencing transport challenges, with Don KR Castlemaine to develop options for transport connections to attract and assist Maryborough-based or other regionally located employees to Castlemaine in the coming months.
The Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program provides funding and support for flexible, innovative transport services or trials and small-scale infrastructure projects in regional Victoria, by partnering with local government, service providers and community groups to deliver local transport solutions.
"We're making it easier for workers across the Castlemaine area to get to work using transport that suits their needs - supporting jobs and the local economy," Transport minister Ben Carroll said.
"We're supporting industry and promoting economic development though improving connectivity throughout regional Victoria."
Funded through the Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program (FLTSP), the initiative is a collaboration between Don KR Castlemaine, Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), Mount Alexander Shire Council and Jobs Victoria.
More information on the Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program can be found on the Department of Transport and Planning website.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
