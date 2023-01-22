Bloods fire in Shield action

SOUTH Bendigo marked its best tally of this Athletics Victoria Shield League season in Saturday's eighth round of field and track action.
A tally of 26,622 was an outstanding result and bolstered the Bloods' position in the top five of division two.
The Bloods and Geelong Guild both employed the PowerPlay in which they doubled their premiership points tally.
Geelong led the day's scores on 28,539 points from Mentone, 28,492; and South Bendigo, 26,622.
Fourth was Wendouree on 26,621 to add further spice to the Bendigo versus Ballarat rivalry.
Top five in each division of AVSL qualify for the play-offs in March as the bottom five fight to avoid relegation.
Top performers for South Bendigo in the lead-up to the Steigen Victoria Country titles which start in Geelong this Thursday were Kai Norton, Oliver Muggleton, Rhys Hansen, Joan Self and Genevieve Nihill.
A leap of 3.75m at pole vault by Hansen broke the Bendigo under-15 record and earned 461 points.
Another record-breaking feat was in the 4 x 200m relay in which Eaglehawk's Nate Smith, Lewis McIntosh, Roman Griffiths and Lincoln Norris clocked 1:49.16 to set a Bendigo under-15 record.
In Premier division, Eaglehawk was fourth on 43,029 points.
Top teams were Essendon, 51,906; Glenhuntly, 51,393 which earned 18 points through the PowerPlay; and Diamond Valley, 49,984.
Doncaster scored 32,282 and was equal with Essendon on 10 points through the PowerPlay.
Stars for Eaglehawk included Cameron Smith, 10th in the Most Valuable Athlete award on 1444 points, along with Cooper Richardson, Terry Hicks, Kate Wilson, Abbey Hromenko, Alyssa Beaton and Shannon Storey.
It was a tough afternoon for Bendigo Harriers which scored 15,840 to be ninth in a 10-club race in division two.
Jake Gavriliadis scored 1180 points for the Harriers squad.
University was 10th of 11 in division five.
