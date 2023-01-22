Bendigo Advertiser

BRIEFS: Maiden Premier Cricket first XI ton just eludes Keighran... again

Updated January 22 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:19pm
Zane Keighran batting for Melbourne.

FOR the second week in a row a maiden Premier Cricket first XI century has just eluded Bendigo's Zane Keighran.

