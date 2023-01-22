BRIEFS: Maiden Premier Cricket first XI ton just eludes Keighran... again

FOR the second week in a row a maiden Premier Cricket first XI century has just eluded Bendigo's Zane Keighran.
Keighran's sparkling form in the first XI for Melbourne continued on Saturday against Casey-South Melbourne at Casey Fields.
Batting at No.4, Keighran cracked 92 off 101 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes to help Melbourne to 6-335 after being sent in.
It's the second week in a row Keighran - in his first season at Melbourne - has been dismissed in the 90s.
The previous week when opening he made 95 against the Camberwell Magpies.
In between his pair of back-to-back scores in the 90s for the Demons Keighran also peeled off 73 playing as a marquee player for Bendigo United against Golden Square in the BDCA Twenty20 competition at the QEO last Wednesday night.
VICTORIA Country has fallen short of a berth in the final of the Under-17 National Cricket Championships in Tasmania.
The Victoria Country team, which features Bendigo United's Henry Edwards and Strathdale-Maristians' Brodie Reaper, was comfortably beaten by Queensland in their semi-final on Sunday at Sandy Bay's University Oval.
Leg-spinner Edwards took 1-26 off seven overs in Queensland's innings of 9-177 off their 50 overs batting first.
In reply Victoria Country capitulated with the bat to be bowled out for 91 and suffer its first loss of the carnival with the 86-run defeat.
Edwards (16) was one of only three Victoria Country batsmen to reach double figures, while Reaper didn't bat.
The Victoria Country innings lasted just 30.5 overs.
In the other semi-final New South Wales Metro (222) belted Western Australia (58) by 164 runs.
BENDIGO cyclist Chris Hamilton has finished 31st in the Tour Down Under that concluded on Sunday in South Australia.
Riding for Team DSM, Hamiton was 5:58 mins behind winner Jay Vine.
Hamilton closed out the tour by placing 19th in Sunday's 112.5km stage five in which riders were challenged by the formidable Mount Lofty.
Riding for Team Emirates, Vine took out the general classification in an overall time of 16h:07:41, 11 seconds clear of Englishman Simon Yates, who won Sunday's fifth stage.
General classification top 10:
1. Jay Vine (16h:07:41)
2. Simon Yates (+11)
3. Pello Bilbao (+27)
4. Magnus Sheffield (+57)
5. Mauro Schmid (+58)
6. Ben O'Connor (+1.04)
7. Sven Erik Bystrom (+1.06)
8. Antonio Tiberi (+1.07)
9. Gorka Izagirre (+1.13)
10. Bryan Coquard (+1.13)
