Mountain Ibis goes back-to-back at Great Western

MOUNTAIN Ibis continued his resurgence under Bendigo trainer Erin Maher by scoring back-to-back wins for the first time in his career at Great Western on Sunday.
The six-year-old gelding was given the run of the race behind the leader Autumn Rose by Alana Kelly before shooting through on the inside to record an eye-catching 2.5-length win in the benchmark 0-58 over 1210-metres.
It gave Ballarat-based Kelly a riding double following her win aboard Greenhill Prince for Shay Keating earlier in the program.
A brilliant training performance by Maher saw Mountain Ibis enter the race fresh from a four-week break after his win at Kerang on Boxing Day when ridden by Neil Ryan.
Originally trained by Patrick Payne at Ballarat and later by Russell Osborne at Benalla, the gelded son of Group 1 winner Bon Hoffa and Desert Ibis scored his fifth career win from 29 starts.
Three of those wins have come since his arrival at Maher's Bendigo stable early last year, the first of which was at Towong in March.
Mountain Ibis was Maher's second runner in the past three days.
The four-year-old gelding Gargantuan finished unplaced at Flemington on Friday after jumping awkwardly and hanging badly in the straight.
Sunday's win pushed Mountain Ibis within sight of the $100,000 prizemoney mark at $99,948.
